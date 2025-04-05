Butler asst. coach Connor McCaffery drops 3-word reaction on brother Patrick McCaffery's IG post

Butler's assistant coach Connor McCaffery expressed heartfelt support for his brother, Patrick McCaffery, who played for the Butler Bulldogs this season. On Friday, the forward posted a gratitude Instagram post for his time with the program, comprising in-game photos, team trips and with the coach.

"Thank you BU ✌🏼❤️," he captioned the post.

As fans reacted to McCaffery's emotional post, his brother Connor McCaffery also joined in:

"Proud of you!!!!!" he wrote.

Moreover, Butler's Instagram handle, Creighton's Josh Dix and Owen Freeman also commented.

"Dawg for life 💙," Bulldogs added.

"❤️🤞🏻," Dix wrote.

"🐶," Freeman commented.

Connor and others reacted to Patrick's post | via @patrickmccaffery22/ig

The McCaffery brothers have deep-rooted basketball connections, having played together for the Iowa Hawkeyes under their father, Fran McCaffery. Connor McCaffery played six years for the program, recording his career best 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals on 38.4% shooting in his final year.

Connor exhausted his college eligibility after the 2022-23 campaign and entered the world of coaching. He served as the basketball development coordinator for the Indiana Pacers for the 2023-24 season. He joined the Butler's coaching staff last offseason, under coach Thad Matta.

Like his brother, Patrick McCaffery also had a six-year college ball career, which began at Iowa. However, the forward transferred to Butler the previous offseason. He had his best run with the Bulldogs, averaging 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists while making 43.2% of his shots.

Connor McCaffery will be joined by another brother at Butler

As Patrick McCaffery makes his exit from Butler, Jack McCaffery - ranked No. 113 in the 2025 recruiting class - will join the program. The 6-foot-8 forward had been a priority prospect for Thad Matta, who signed him last offseason.

"They offered me a little over a year ago and stayed consistent recruiting me this summer," McCaffery shared with 247Sports. "They had a coach at every single one of my games this summer and I felt like they really wanted me.

"My brother goes there too and he likes it a lot, so it helped my decision. I also built a great relationship with both Coach Joseph and Coach Matta throughout the process."

Jack McCaffery also had offers from Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Iowa, Ohio State, Wake Forest and Bryant.

