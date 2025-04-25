Butler asst. coach Connor McCaffery posts heartfelt caption to celebrate 2-year anniversary with GF Caitlin Clark

Butler's Connor McCaffery posted an emotional Instagram update to celebrate his relationship with Caitlin Clark. The assistant coach posted a picture with the Indiana Fever guard on Thursday, where the couple is seen holding hands and walking.

Ad

Clark, McCaffery's siblings, Iowa players, and fans cheered and hyped the couple up in the comment section. The WNBA Rookie of the Year and McCaffery met during their college runs with their respective basketball programs.

"2 years ♾️ keep being u 🖤," he captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

Playing for the Hawkeyes, the two began their relationship during the 2023 offseason and publicized it in the same year. The exact way Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery met is yet to be detailed. However, it is safe to assume that the two hoopers constantly crossed paths during their time at Iowa.

Even when their career paths have pitched them apart, they constantly show up to support each other's victories. For example, McCaffery was present at Clark's farewell game in the 2024 NCAA championship game and at the WNBA draft night weeks after.

Ad

On the other hand, Clark made a constant appearance on the sideline, sitting with McCaffery's family members, for Butler's games this season. She was also present during his coaching debut in November 2024.

What's next for Connor McCaffery and Caitlin Clark

Connor McCaffery is coming off his first year as an assistant coach for Butler, where he spearheaded player development, game strategy, recruiting, and scouting. McCaffery will continue leading the Bulldogs next season and build on his father's extensive coaching experience. He will be joined by his brother and Class of 2025 player, Jack McCaffery, next season.

Ad

On the other hand, Caitlin Clark broke several records in her rookie WNBA season. She broke scoring, assists, and 3-pointer records in the rookie category, became the first rookie to garner multiple triple-doubles, and also set the all-star game's assist record with 19.

Nevertheless, one of her biggest feats came when Clark shouldered the Indiana Fever to its first playoff game since 2016. With that, the ROY is anticipated to continue her on-court excellence in the coming season, which will begin next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here