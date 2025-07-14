Butler guard Jack McCaffery shares 3-word message celebrating brother, Connor McCaffery's special day

After a six-year college basketball career, former Iowa Hawkeyes star Connor McCaffery pivoted to coaching and has been an assistant for the Butler Bulldogs. Even after the end of his basketball career, McCaffery has continued to stay in the spotlight because he's also Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's boyfriend.

On Sunday, McCaffery's younger brother, Jack McCaffery, who will join the Bulldogs next season, wished him a happy birthday. Jack posted a picture of the brothers during training on his Instagram story.

"Happy birthday unc," Jack McCaffery captioned the story.

McCaffery's IG stories (Credits: @sniperj22)

Jack and Connor will be at Butler together next season after the former West Iowa High School star committed to the Bulldogs last year and the former Hawkeyes standout opted to remain as an assistant coach to Thad Matta.

Connor McCaffery stayed at Butler for his brother

Jack McCaffery starred for Iowa West High School last season and despite offers from the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Virginia Tech Hokies, he opted to join the Butler Bulldogs where his eldest brother, Connor McCaffery was an assistant coach and his older brother, Patrick McCaffery had just exhausted his college basketball eligibility.

During an interview with the "Daily Pennsylvanian" in April, Connor McCaffery said that despite the opportunity to leave, he stayed at Butler due to Jack's impending arrival.

“I’m at Butler now but definitely not closed off to anything at some point,” Connor McCaffery said. “I know [Fran McCaffery’s] got his staff set to this point, but I [got to] hang out with my little brother (Jack). He’s coming to Butler, so I [got to] stick with him for now.”

During an interview with 247Sports, Jack McCaffery further added that his brother being at Butler helped to sway his decision towards the program.

"They offered me a little over a year ago and stayed consistent recruiting me this summer," McCaffery said. "They had a coach at every single one of my games this summer and I felt like they really wanted me. My brother goes there, too, and he likes it a lot so it helped my decision. When I had a good summer and started to get some more offers I just thought staying loyal to them was the right thing to do."

Before his role as an assistant coach under coach Thad Matta, Conner McCaffery worked as the basketball development coordinator for the Indiana Pacers and next season, he will get the chance to coach another of his brothers.

