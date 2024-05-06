Former Iowa Hawkeyes basketball stars Patrick McCaffery, Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin all recently hung out together after departing Iowa last month. McCaffery entered the transfer portal from Iowa where he had played for his father, coach Fran McCaffery, for five years and committed to the Butler Bulldogs to close out his last year of eligibility after redshirting his freshman year.

Martin and Clark declared for the WNBA and were picked by the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever, respectively. They all recently got together and McCaffery posted a picture of the reunion on Instagram with the caption:

"My dawgs fr," he wrote.

McCaffery's IG post

Patrick McCaffery moves closer to his brother, Connor McCaffrey

Patrick McCaffery revealed in an interview with "Indy Star" that he chose to join the Butler Bulldogs partly because of his brother Connor McCaffery's presence in Indiana.

Connor McCaffery is an assistant in the Indiana Pacers organization and it just so happens that his girlfriend, Caitlin Clark, is also in Indiana with the Indiana Fever, who picked her No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft.

"Obviously, the basketball situation has to be right," Patrick said. "There's a lot of boxes that needed to be checked there. That's why my visit last week went really well.

"Having my brother there plays a big factor. He was friendly with a bunch of the guys on the staff there. He'd been to several practices and stuff. It definitely played a factor as well."

Patrick McCaffery's unexpected departure from Iowa was taken to mean that his father, Fran McCaffery who became the winningest coach in Hawkeyes history after 14 years at the helm, was departing as well.

However, Beth Goetz, the Iowa athletics director, rubbished those claims in an interview with The Athletic.

“In terms of the transfer portal, I’m not going to answer for Patrick, but I think that’s just reading too much,” Goetz said. “The kid has spent his whole career here. He’s been here five years.”

Caitlin Clark handles questions about boyfriend

Before Caitlin Clark made her professional debut with the Indiana Fever during a preseason clash against the Dallas Wings, a reporter asked Clark whether ''bae'—meaning Connor McCaffery—would be at the game.

Clark adroitly dealt with the question.

"No, he’s working," Clark said. "I’m playing solo. I better get used to it, man. I’m a pro. It’s my job."

Caitlin Clark registered 21 points, three rebounds and two assists in the 79-76 loss.