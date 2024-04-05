WATCH: Caitlin Clark's BF Connor McCaffery's brother Patrick McCaffery drops electrifying video as Iowa star bids farewell to dad's crew

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Patrick McCaffery, the son of the team's coach Fran McCaffery, recently announced his decision to enter the transfer portal and finish his sixth season of eligibility at a different program.

The decision came after he registered 19 points, four rebounds, and one assist during the Hawkeyes' 91-82 loss to the Utah Utes in the second round of the National Invitational Tournament.

Patrick dropped an electrifying video of his time as a Hawkeye on Instagram, showing some of his best moments.

"thank you Iowa 🤞🏻 @theemattlittle is the 🐐," he captioned the post.

His brother Connor McCaffery, who is also the boyfriend of Iowa's record-breaking star Caitlin Clark, backed him in the comments section of his post, using a fingers-crossed sign.

Patrick McCaffery bids goodbye to the Hawkeyes

Patrick McCaffery red-shirted the 2019-2020 season due to lingering medical issues from thyroid cancer but was a starter for his first year, and played alongside his brother Connor McCaffery for three years.

The forward has had a mixed season for the Iowa Hawkeyes. He has averaged 8.9 points on 44.1% shooting from the floor and 31.2% from beyond the arc, 1.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds this season.

McCaffery missed six games during the season due to anxiety issues that affected his performances and necessitated time off. He became a bench player after he came back and contributed to the team in the new role.

In his farewell statement on Instagram, Patrick McCaffery highlighted the important role that his father and coach Fran McCaffery had played in his career.

"To my dad, my whole entire life my dream was to play for you. it lived up to every possible expectation. There were plenty of highs and lows, but we wouldn’t have wanted it any other way," McCaffery wrote.

After the Hawkeyes lost to Utah in McCaffery's last game, Fran McCaffery was full of praise for his son.

“It’s been a great ride. Five years with him. He’s an awesome teammate. He’s an awesome player," Fran said (via Yahoo Sports). "Played really well tonight. Very proud of him. Told him that. Told him I loved him. And you think about his journey and how his role has changed a few times within the program. Just really proud of how he helped lead this team and what he meant to this program the last five years."

Patrick McCaffery played 123 games for the Hawkeyes, starting 61 of them. He averaged 8.5 points on 42.5% shooting, 1.2 assists, and 3.1 rebounds during his five years as an Iowa player.

