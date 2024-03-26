Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery played his last college basketball game during the Hawkeyes' 91-82 loss to the Utah Utes in the second round of the National Invitational Tournament.

The younger brother of Connor McCaffery, the boyfriend of Iowa women's basketball standout Caitlin Clark, registered 19 points, four rebounds and one assist in his last game.

Patrick McCaffery penned down a heartfelt note on Instagram after the game, confirming his exit from college basketball.

"wow. that was one hell of a ride. the last 5 years have been the most important of my life. the relationships i’ve built, memories I made, and things I learned will last forever. the highs and lows hurt, but it is what makes this experience so special. i’m forever grateful for it all," he wrote.

Patrick McCaffery further pointed out his gratitude for getting the chance to play under coach Fran McCaffery who happens to be his father.

"To my dad, my whole entire life my dream was to play for you. it lived up to every possible expectation. there were plenty of highs and lows, but we wouldn’t have wanted it any other way."

He finished by thanking his mother and signing off exactly the way his brother Connor signed off last year by stating his jersey number.

"Lastly and most importantly to my mom, thank you for being there through everything and being my rock through it all I love you ❤️ if I went and thanked everyone along this journey, it would take forever so this is good for now. his watch has ended #22out."

His brother, Connor McCaffery, backed him on Instagram, applauding his dunk during the Utah game and for completing his college basketball career.

Connor's IG

Connor's IG for Patrick McCaffery

Patrick McCaffery had an unusual journey to college basketball

Patrick McCaffery had an unusual journey to reach the apex of college basketball with the Iowa Hawkeyes playing for his father.

As a teenager, the forward battled a severe case of thyroid cancer, which necessitated him undergoing two surgical procedures that put his basketball career at risk. However, he fought back to join the Hawkeyes.

He started slowly, averaging 3.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists as a freshman. But his production steadily increased in 2021-22 to 10.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists while playing 24.2 minutes a game.

McCaffery stepped away from the team in January to deal with anxiety issues that were plaguing his performances.

He battled adversity even before his basketball career started in earnest and scored 1,000 points in college basketball despite the issues that have dogged him for years.