$809,00 NIL-valued Caitlin Clark backs BF Connor McCaffery's dad Fran McCaffery as Iowa HC becomes winningest coach 

Iowa Hawkeyes basketball star Caitlin Clark took another step towards the college women's basketball scoring record with a 32.0 point effort against the Wisconsin Badgers, surpassing former Baylor center, Brittney Griner for fourth place.

While she was out breaking records, the father of her boyfriend Connor McCaffery, Fran, also broke one. The senior McCaffery became the winningest coach in Iowa men's basketball history with win No. 272 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers whom the Hawkeyes beat 86-77 on Monday evening.

Fran McCaffery surpassed former Iowa great, Tom Davis as the coach with the most wins, taking 14 seasons to achieve the feat. Caitlin Clark took to X highlighting her boyfriend's father's achievement and retweeting the post celebrating the record.

Fran McCaffery breaks two records in one week

It has been an eventful week for Fran McCaffery, as he first broke Iowa's men's basketball Big Ten win record when he recorded win No. 127 against Rutgers.

He beat the Scarlet Knights 86-77 to surpass Tom Davis' 126 wins before breaking the overall win record later in the week. During his postgame news conference, McCaffery was typically modest and heaped praise on Davis and his players.

“Well, considering the amount of respect I have for that man and how long I’ve known him and the standard that he’s set for anybody that came after him, it’s a tremendous feeling.

"It’s also an indication, it’s indicative of, I have really good players. I have really good players with character,” McCaffery said.

Caitlin Clark continues to grow her NIL portfolio

Caitlin Clark is the face of women's college basketball, and it reflects in her $809,000 NIL valuation. She recently signed a long-term deal with sports drink giant, Gatorade which includes the brand donating $22,000 to Clark's foundation.

Clark joins Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Penn State's Nick Singleton and UConn's Paige Bueckers as the only college student-athletes with deals with the brand.

“This partnership is special because not only does Gatorade fuel the best athletes in the game, but they’re also committed to leading by example and giving back, which is what I strive to do every day,” Caitlin Clark said in a statement.

“I’m honored to join such an iconic brand that has some of the most elite athletes in sport on their roster and can’t wait for what’s ahead.”

With Caitlin Clark's relentless march towards the NCAA women's basketball record held by Kelsey Plum going according to plan, it's fair to say that this will not be the last NIL deal the talented Iowa Hawkeyes star will sign.