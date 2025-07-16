Buzz: Former Duke star Nolan Smith reportedly close to finalizing move as coach for NCAA Division I program 

Former Duke Blue Devils star Nolan Smith was on coach Penny Hardaway's team last season as the Memphis Tigers won the AAC regular-season and tournament championships. Smith has been an assistant coach at various programs since retiring from professional basketball in 2015.

Ad

On Tuesday, CSB Sports analyst Jon Rothstein revealed on X that Smith was in talks to become the new Tennessee State Tigers head coach.

“Sources: Memphis’ Nolan Smith is finalizing a deal to be the next head coach at Tennessee State,” Rothstein tweeted. “Nothing is officially done, but the two sides are working towards an agreement.”

Nolan Smith will replace Brian "Penny Collins who resigned on June 30 to become an assistant coach for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

After a four-year career at Duke, Smith was drafted No. 21 overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2011 NBA draft. He played in the NBA for two seasons before playing in Europe, retiring in 2015 and embarking on his coaching career.

Nolan Smith has had a stellar career

Nolan Smith was a four-star prospect and the No. 39 player in the country in the class of 2007, according to ESPN. He committed to coach Mike Krzyzewski's Duke Blue Devils and was an immediate starter as a freshman.

Ad

During his Duke career, the Blue Devils went 125-23, and he was a consensus First Team All-American and was also a finalist for the Wooden Award. He led the Blue Devils to four conference titles and the national championship in 2010 and was named the ACC Player of the Year in 2011.

Smith became a special assistant under Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski in 2016 after retiring from professional basketball, before taking over the Blue Devils' director of basketball operations & player development role for two years. In 2021, he was named an assistant coach under Coach K.

Ad

A year later, he became an assistant coach for the Louisville Cardinals under coach Kenny Payne although the entire staff was fired after two years during which the team went 12-52. Smith was then hired by Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway and during his introduction, the Tigers coach lavished praise on his new assistant coach.

“Nolan is a grit-and-grind guy and is one of the brightest young coaches in college basketball,” Hardaway said. “He works hard and has a passion for the game that is unmatched."

During Nolan Smith's tenure as an assistant coach, the Tigers went 29-6 overall and won the regular-season and tournament AAC titles and clinched the No. 5 seed at the NCAA Tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here