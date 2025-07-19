  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa links up with Kevin Garnett at the NBA Summer League

BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa links up with Kevin Garnett at the NBA Summer League

By Babatunde Kolawole
Published Jul 19, 2025 16:55 GMT
Syndication: The Patriot Ledger - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Patriot Ledger - Source: Imagn

BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa had a surreal courtside moment at the NBA Summer League, as he was spotted engaging in deep basketball talk with 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Garnett.

Ad

For a teenaged forward tipped to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, sitting beside one of the most respected forwards in league history is symbolic.

The Instagram accounts of both the NBA and NBA Summer League posted clips and photos of the meeting on Friday, showing Dybantsa locked in as Garnett offered words of wisdom.

One video captured the Hall of Famer reminiscing on the physical edge he brought to the game:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Want a foul going out like you want? I used to love that.”

AJ Dybantsa then commented on how officiating has changed, prompting Garnett to nod and reply:

“If I’m being honest, today’s ref it’s a bit different.”

In a second clip, Garnett addressed a growing mindset issue among young athletes.

“These kids come in like, ‘Nah, I don’t want to get in.’ Nah, you need to come in and get better, bro. You know what I’m saying?,” he told Dybantsa.
Ad
“You’re going to leave here and go play somewhere else, right? Okay then, the competition is right here; let’s get it.”
Ad

Garnett, who entered the NBA straight out of high school, was selected as the No. 5 pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves and played 21 seasons and is someone Dybantsa clearly looks up to.

The BYU forward reclassified from the class of 2026 to 2025, and many believe he won't stay in college for long.

AJ Dybantsa reveals BYU’s goal for the new season

At the NBA Summer League, BYU freshman Dybantsa spoke with ESPN’s Jorge Sedano about the Cougars’ ambitions for the upcoming 2025-26 college basketball season.

Ad

When asked about the team’s goal, Dybantsa said that they have only one thing in mind.

“I think the only goal we’ve got in mind is winning a national championship,” he said confidently.

AJ Dybantsa pointed to the team’s progress under first-year coach Kevin Young as the foundation for that belief, adding that BYU’s Sweet 16 run last season proves that they are on the right path.

About the author
Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.

Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.

As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.

Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications