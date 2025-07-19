BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa links up with Kevin Garnett at the NBA Summer League

BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa had a surreal courtside moment at the NBA Summer League, as he was spotted engaging in deep basketball talk with 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Garnett.For a teenaged forward tipped to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, sitting beside one of the most respected forwards in league history is symbolic.The Instagram accounts of both the NBA and NBA Summer League posted clips and photos of the meeting on Friday, showing Dybantsa locked in as Garnett offered words of wisdom.One video captured the Hall of Famer reminiscing on the physical edge he brought to the game:“Want a foul going out like you want? I used to love that.”AJ Dybantsa then commented on how officiating has changed, prompting Garnett to nod and reply:“If I’m being honest, today’s ref it’s a bit different.”In a second clip, Garnett addressed a growing mindset issue among young athletes.“These kids come in like, ‘Nah, I don’t want to get in.’ Nah, you need to come in and get better, bro. You know what I’m saying?,” he told Dybantsa.“You’re going to leave here and go play somewhere else, right? Okay then, the competition is right here; let’s get it.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGarnett, who entered the NBA straight out of high school, was selected as the No. 5 pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves and played 21 seasons and is someone Dybantsa clearly looks up to.The BYU forward reclassified from the class of 2026 to 2025, and many believe he won't stay in college for long.AJ Dybantsa reveals BYU’s goal for the new seasonAt the NBA Summer League, BYU freshman Dybantsa spoke with ESPN’s Jorge Sedano about the Cougars’ ambitions for the upcoming 2025-26 college basketball season.When asked about the team’s goal, Dybantsa said that they have only one thing in mind.“I think the only goal we’ve got in mind is winning a national championship,” he said confidently.AJ Dybantsa pointed to the team’s progress under first-year coach Kevin Young as the foundation for that belief, adding that BYU’s Sweet 16 run last season proves that they are on the right path.