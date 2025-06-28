BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa names one NBA legend he wished he "had the chance to work out with"

BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa has already trained with some of the biggest names in basketball, but there is one legend he still wishes he had met on the court.

In an interview with Men’s Health published on June 26, the 18-year-old forward opened up about that one unfulfilled dream, which is working out with the late Kobe Bryant.

“I’ve worked out with Bron,” Dybantsa said, referring to LeBron James. “I’ve worked out with a lot of the top guys. I wish I had the chance to work out with Kobe.”

The late Kobe Bryant has been a huge inspiration to Dybantsa, who has spoken about adopting the Mamba mentality. He even wears the Nike Kobe 5s during his workouts and games, showing his respect for the Lakers legend.

Dybantsa is one of the most hyped prospects in the 2025 recruitment class, having moved up a couple of years back. He concluded his high school basketball career at Utah Prep, where he dominated the high school circuit and was ranked as the No. 1 player in the 2025 class before reclassifying to 2024.

His commitment to BYU surprised many in the college hoops world, but it sent a strong message about the Cougars’ direction. Landing a player of Dybantsa’s caliber is a massive boost for the program, especially as they prepare to compete at a higher level in the Big 12.

Off the court, AJ Dybantsa is already making waves, with his NIL valuation estimated at around $4.1 million, according to On3, reflecting his marketing potential.

Given his prospect and talent, the forward is projected to play for just one season at the college level before making the leap to the NBA, where he will play alongside or against legends like LeBron James.

BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa talks about his early love for basketball

In the interview with Men’s Health, AJ Dybantsa revealed that he began playing basketball at the young age of five, and he immediately took a liking to the game.

“I was a natural competitor,” he says. “But I also enjoyed playing. It was just really fun.”

Dybantsa is already projected as the No. 1 pick for next year’s NBA draft by some experts, though he must first show his stuff at the college level.

