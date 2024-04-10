"Caitlin Clark was basically shut down rest of the game": Mark Jackson lauds South Carolina's Raven Johnson following national title win over Iowa

Women's March Madness 2024 has concluded and South Carolina emerged victorious by defeating Iowa with a scoreline of 87-75. While Caitlin Clark aimed to secure Iowa's first-ever title, South Carolina showcased a collective effort to clinch their third championship victory.

Amidst the intense matchup, one player who stood out for South Carolina was Raven Johnson. Compared to her performance against Iowa in the Final Four last year, Johnson displayed significant improvement, catching the eyes of former NBA star Mark Jackson.

Recently on a show, Jackson talked about Johnson's evolution as a player as she tackled her weaknesses and made them her strengths;

"A year ago, Caitlin Clark stood in the paint and exposed Raven Johnson's weakness, her inability to shoot basketball. So she basically stood in paint and literally waved her hand as she dribbled at 3 point line, daring her to take a shot.

Johnson said she dreamt of that every single night for the past year. She waited for this opportunity and she worked on her game, worked on her weaknesses to make it her strength. She put on an absolute clinic yesterday in how to defend an all-time great basketball player.

Caitlin Clark was shut down the rest of the way. She made timely play on the offense, shot making, stripped up four-time minimum, beautiful left-hand layup and transition and became champion," Jackson aadded

Johnson's performance in the final included 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals, and 2 blocks. She was very effective against Cailin Clark's offense, shutting her down after an initial 18 points.

After the game, Johnson expressed her satisfaction by overcoming last year's Final Four defeat at the hands of Iowa, as she was disrespected by Clark.

"The revenge tour is over," she said.

Raven Johnson expected to return with the Gamecocks for one more season

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship

South Carolina's underclassman guard, Raven Johnson, is expected to continue contributing to the Gamecocks' lineup for another season, along with MiLaysia Fulwiley and Tessa Johnson.

In her first year as a full-time starter, Johnson averaged 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.

She has now improved her shooting percentages, boasting a 44.3% field goal percentage and a 61.2 free throw percentage. Her role as a passer and scorer was instrumental in South Carolina's title victory, and her return is eagerly anticipated as well.