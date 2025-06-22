"[Caitlin Clark] blessed you" "So grown up": Fans react as Connor McCaffery’s brother Jack McCaffery trains in Indiana star’s unreleased shoes

Former Iowa star Connor McCaffery's younger brother, Jack McCaffery, starred for the Iowa West High School before opting to commit to the Butler Bulldogs last year. Jack is the youngest son of former Hawkeyes coach, Fran McCaffery, and the younger brother of former Bulldogs star, Patrick McCaffery.

Ad

Jack was a unanimous first-team all-division selection in the Mississippi Valley Conference postseason honors after averaging 21.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists while leading his team to a 15-8 record last season.

On Saturday, Jack McCaffery posted snippets on Instagram of himself training in the gym in Butler apparel. Included in his post was a picture of himself wearing Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's unreleased Nike Kobe 5 Protro signature shoes.

The Indiana Fever-themed shoes are navy and crimson and will be released on June 30 and will retail at $190.

Ad

Trending

McCaffery captioned his Instagram post:

"🧤"

Ad

College basketball fans in the comment section had mixed reactions to his snippets:

"Caitlyn blessed you with the feets," one fan wrote.

"So grown up," another fan wrote.

"9th slide very gritty," one fan wrote.

"Keep going bro," another fan wrote.

"My youngest," Patrick McCaffery wrote.

"Shoota," another fan wrote.

Fan's comments on IG

Jack McCaffery's Butler decision influenced by brothers

Jack McCaffery was reportedly coveted by the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. He opted to join the Butler Bulldogs where his brother, Connor McCaffery, is the assistant coach and his other brother, Patrick McCaffery, just exhausted his last year of eligibility.

Ad

During an interview with 247Sports, the youngest McCaffery revealed that his decision to join the Bulldogs was influenced by his brothers' presence at the program.

"They offered me a little over a year ago and stayed consistent recruiting me this summer," McCaffery said. "They had a coach at every single one of my games this summer and I felt like they really wanted me. My brother goes there, too, and he likes it a lot so it helped my decision."

Ad

During an interview with "The Daily Pennsylvanian," Connor said he would stay in his current position at Butler due to his brother's impending arrival on campus.

“I’m at Butler now but definitely not closed off to anything at some point,” Connor McCaffery said. “I know [Fran McCaffery’s] got his staff set to this point, but I [got to] hang out with my little brother. He’s coming to Butler, so I [got to] stick with him for now.”

Jack McCaffery will learn his craft at Butler under the guidance of his brother Connor, who played college basketball for the Iowa Hawkeyes under their father, Fran McCaffery, for five seasons before branching into coaching.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here