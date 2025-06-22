"[Caitlin Clark] blessed you" "So grown up": Fans react as Connor McCaffery’s brother Jack McCaffery trains in Indiana star’s unreleased shoes

Former Iowa star Connor McCaffery's younger brother, Jack McCaffery, starred for the Iowa West High School before opting to commit to the Butler Bulldogs last year. Jack is the youngest son of former Hawkeyes coach, Fran McCaffery, and the younger brother of former Bulldogs star, Patrick McCaffery.
Jack was a unanimous first-team all-division selection in the Mississippi Valley Conference postseason honors after averaging 21.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists while leading his team to a 15-8 record last season.
On Saturday, Jack McCaffery posted snippets on Instagram of himself training in the gym in Butler apparel. Included in his post was a picture of himself wearing Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's unreleased Nike Kobe 5 Protro signature shoes.
The Indiana Fever-themed shoes are navy and crimson and will be released on June 30 and will retail at $190.
McCaffery captioned his Instagram post:
"🧤"
College basketball fans in the comment section had mixed reactions to his snippets:
"Caitlyn blessed you with the feets," one fan wrote.
"So grown up," another fan wrote.
"9th slide very gritty," one fan wrote.
"Keep going bro," another fan wrote.
"My youngest," Patrick McCaffery wrote.
"Shoota," another fan wrote.
Jack McCaffery's Butler decision influenced by brothers
Jack McCaffery was reportedly coveted by the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. He opted to join the Butler Bulldogs where his brother, Connor McCaffery, is the assistant coach and his other brother, Patrick McCaffery, just exhausted his last year of eligibility.
During an interview with 247Sports, the youngest McCaffery revealed that his decision to join the Bulldogs was influenced by his brothers' presence at the program.
"They offered me a little over a year ago and stayed consistent recruiting me this summer," McCaffery said. "They had a coach at every single one of my games this summer and I felt like they really wanted me. My brother goes there, too, and he likes it a lot so it helped my decision."
During an interview with "The Daily Pennsylvanian," Connor said he would stay in his current position at Butler due to his brother's impending arrival on campus.
“I’m at Butler now but definitely not closed off to anything at some point,” Connor McCaffery said. “I know [Fran McCaffery’s] got his staff set to this point, but I [got to] hang out with my little brother. He’s coming to Butler, so I [got to] stick with him for now.”
Jack McCaffery will learn his craft at Butler under the guidance of his brother Connor, who played college basketball for the Iowa Hawkeyes under their father, Fran McCaffery, for five seasons before branching into coaching.
