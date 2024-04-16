"Caitlin Clark is a breath of fresh air for WNBA": 3X SB champ Shannon Sharpe makes promising predictions for women's basketball

Caitlin Clark is just a few hours away from featuring in the 2024 WNBA Draft and taking the next steps in her basketball career. She has already become one of the best women's basketball players of all time at the college level, bringing a never-before-seen audience to the sport.

As a result, Shannon Sharpe has made some promising predictions for the WNBA. Speaking on ‘First Take’, the three-time Super Bowl champion pointed out the Iowa star’s ability to influence the game and that her experience playing professionally would be different.

For Sharpe, Clark would be a breath of fresh air for the WNBA. Here is what he said about the Iowa sensation;

“We gotta stop thinking that unless you put the ball in the basket that's the only way you can be great. I believe you can be impactful by doing other things than scoring a basketball. And I think that's what she's going to be able to do. I think she's a boost of energy, a breath of fresh air for the WNBA and everybody should be happy,” Sharpe said on the NCAA all-time scoring leader.

“The more eyes watch the more money that will come, and the more money that will come the more money that will go into your purses,” he added.

Shannon Sharpe suggested that the women's league should be putting all the big games on television and letting the sponsors line up. He also predicted that WNBA revenue would see an unprecedented surge.

Caitlin Clark has no regrets of losing a championship game in 2024

Caitlin Clark opened up about her feelings about not being able to claim a national title in her college career. Speaking after the championship game loss to Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks, the Iowa star said that she had no regrets about how things went.

“There's not a regret in my mind of how things went. I'll be able to sleep every night even though I never won a national championship. I don't sit and sulk about the things that never happened,” ESPN’s Michael Voepel quoted Clark as saying.

WNBA Draftees Light the Empire State Building: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 15: Caitlin Clark at The Empire State Building on April 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Caitlin Clark came close winning the national championship twice, having made the final both in 2023 and 2024. But the Hawkeyes lost both games—last time to Angel Reese's LSU and this time to the Gamecocks. She is the most likely first overall pick in Moday’s draft.

Poll : Will Caitlin Clark have an instant impact on the WNBA or will she need time to adjust? Immidiate impact Needs time to settle 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback