"Caitlin Clark is captivating and she drew America in": Former NBA champ Paul Pierce highlights $3.4M NIL-valued Iowa star's influence on WBB

In the NCAA championship game, South Carolina defeated Caitlin Clark's Iowa with a score of 87-75, marking the end of Clark's outstanding collegiate career. Despite the loss, the Iowa star player's impact in America drew the attention of former NBA champion Paul Pierce.

During his appearance on the “Undisputed” show, Pierce claimed that Clark had significantly influenced the audience of WBB, and her lone presence on the court had captivated the country.

“She just captivated me. I mean, her style of play, the level of difficulty of her shots. Caitlin Clark is captivating and she drew America in. She lifted this Iowa team to heights it's never seen before," Pierce said, as tweeted by Undisputed.

The final game between Iowa and undefeated South Carolina set viewership records with an average of 18.7 million and peaked at 24 million viewers, according to ESPN.

Pierce added that even those who had never watched a women's basketball game before, tuned in to watch Clark play.

“Everybody tuned in. I had people telling me they know who Caitlin Clark is and they didn't know who was playing in the national championship for the boys,” Pierce said.

Clark, who has an NIL valuation of $3.4 million (per On3), made history in March as the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I college basketball, surpassing LSU’s Pete Maravich.

Caitlin Clark gets a blockbuster offer from Ice Cube's Big3 league

Clark is anticipated to be the first pick in the WNBA Draft. However, she has been offered to join Ice Cube's Big3 league, receiving a blockbuster $5 Million offer, per TMZ.

Moreover, the Indiana Fever team is projecting the Iowa guard as the top pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft.

There is also a chance that Clark might be chosen to represent the US team in the Paris Olympics this year.

