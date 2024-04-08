"Shame on you": College hoops fans troll Lynette Woodard's clarifying statement on $3.3M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark's scoring record

Lynette Woodard, while speaking at the WBCA convention on Saturday, downplayed Caitlin Clark's all-time scoring record and claimed that her record has not been broken because "you can’t duplicate what you’re not duplicating."

An internet firestorm ensued and fans were outraged that she would disrespect Clark in this manner after the lengths that the guard and Iowa coach Lisa Bluder went to ensure that Woodard was recognized. In response, the Hall of Famer came forward with a statement clearing herself and said:

"My message was: a lot has changed, on and off the court, which makes it difficult to compare statistical accomplishments from different eras. Each is a snapshot in time."

"Caitlin holds the scoring record. I salute her and will be cheering for her throughout the rest of her career. "

Expand Tweet

However, fans were once again not happy with this as many claimed that this was just an attempt to save face after all that backlash.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote:

"lol damage control."

This fan simply asked:

"Why not just say this when you were asked the question instead of saying what you said?"

Another commenter took the sarcasm route and said:

"Shoot I was caught with my real feelings. Now I need to make a fake apology lol"

One fan wrote:

"Total chatgpt response. You knew what you were saying and just couldn't help yourself."

This fan asked Woodard to take accountability for the speech she prepared. Nothing was extempore.

"Oh ok. You said it so own it. Those were prepared remarks. Nothing ambiguous about them."

Another fan had a question for the Kansas alum:

"Which is it? Pick a side! This is so disingenuous!"

This fan pointed out the hatred that Caitlin Clark has been receiving from WNBA players:

"Sad to see so many ex women’s players and current WNBA players take any opp to take a swipe at CC. You said what you said."

Another fan wrote:

"You had a legacy and now your legacy is being petty. Thats going to linger the rest of your life! Congratulations!!"

And this fan wrote commented:

"The Iowa family loved and cheered for you, & you disrespected our girl CC. Shame on you"

Lynette Woodard previously credited Caitlin Clark for the spotlight

Lynette Woodard scored 3,649 points during her at Kansas. While the records exist in the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women, the NCAA refused to recognize Woodard when it took over in 1982.

When Caitlin Clark passed the record, coach Lisa Bluder ensured that people knew about Lynette Woodard's record and even invited her to an Iowa game. When talking to the press after the game, Woodard said:

"Well, I don't think Lynette Woodard would have this moment without Caitlin Clark. So I give it right back to her."

For her to say think and take a complete 180 on Saturday seems baffling to all.

What did you think of Lynette Woodard's statements? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Also Read: Top 10 hilarious Lynette Woodard-Caitlin Clark memes cracking up the internet after WNBA star's controversial comments