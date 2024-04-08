Top 10 hilarious Lynette Woodard-Caitlin Clark memes cracking up the internet after WNBA star’s controversial comments

Caitlin Clark holds the NCAA all-time scoring record and has the chance to end her college basketball career by winning the national championship with the Iowa Hawkeyes by defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks.

However, former WNBA star Lynette Woodard recently commented that she did not recognize Clark's record.

"I do not think my record has been broken, because you cannot duplicate what you are not duplicating," she said.

Woodard was the previous record holder, whose record was never officially recognised by the NCAA as she set the record when women's basketball (and women's athletics as a whole) was not recognised by the NCAA.

Woodard's comment has caused college basketball fans to react. Here are 10 of the best memes surrounding Woodard's comments toward Caitlin Clark.

Top 10 memes about Lynette Woodard's comments about Caitlin Clark

#10: Denial

To fans, Lynette Woodard appears to be going through the five stages of grief after losing her record to Clark. She is not past the first stage, denying the event happend

#9 Two Different Eras

Women's basketball now is completely different to what it was when Lynette Woodard was playing. Nowadays, the likes of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are far more physical and active on the court than Woodard ever was. If the two were ever to play against each other, it might end like this:

#8 Did Caitlin Clark do anything?

Lynette Woodard's comments may lead to many other college basketball players and greats of the female game diminishing Clark's achievements because the game is different from when they played.

#7 Just A Hater

Woodard's comments have led fans to one opinion: she is not a fan of Clark

#6 Side Eye

Woodard's reaction to Caitlin Clark breaking her record did not seem all that positive. One could wonder, like this fan did, what she was like when she saw Clark break the record

#5 Oh The Irony..

One fan noticed the wording on the sign to the right of Woodard while she was giving her comments. It mentions "Empowerment, Supporting and Achieving Greatness" for women. Woodard's comments seemed to be the opposite of this, as she was not supporting Clark.

#4 Shock

Some fans were just shocked by Woodard's comments about Clark and could not believe that someone would make these statements about the Hawkeyes guard.

#3 Loose Skin ... Gross

Fans have noted that Woodard is a lot older than Clark and that these comments are just the comments of an older person who is no longer relevant.

#2 A Pathetic Loser

To say that the accepted record holder is actually invalid and that you only recognize the record that you set is a strong example of why one fan described Lynette Woodard as a "Pathetic Loser."

#1 Hating on White Chicks

One fan decided to put a different spin on Lynette Woodard's comments, implying that she can't accept that the record holder is now a "white chick."

Do you think Lynette Woodard's comments about Clark are valid?

