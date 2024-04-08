“I don’t think that’s a fair assessment”: $3.2M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark claps back at comments about needing National Championship for GOAT debate

Iowa star Caitlin Clark has already proved that she'll go down in history as one of the best to grace the women's college basketball landscape.

However, critics believe that may not be the case if she fails to win the national championship after leading the Hawkeyes to the finals for two consecutive seasons.

Breanna Stewart and South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley are among those advocating for a championship as a prerequisite for GOAT status.

“Yeah, I was really good in college but never won a championship," Staley said. "You gotta win a championship. Like, I had a great career. But it’s always, did you win a championship?”

“If Caitlin wins the championship, she’s pretty damn good, yeah, like, she’s a GOAT. I mean, she’s really damn good regardless. But winning the championship would seal the deal.”

However, Clark isn't letting external pressure define her worth. She challenged the notion that her legacy hinges solely on championship wins.

“I’ve played basketball at this university for four years, and for it to come down to two games and that be whether or not I’m proud of myself and proud of the way I’ve carried myself and proud of the way I’ve impacted people in their lives, I don’t think that’s a fair assessment,” Clark said.

Caitlin Clark, whose NIL value stands at $3.2 million (as per On3), is gearing up for the national championship game against Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday.

Also read: “I’ll definitely be hit with a wave of emotion” - Caitlin Clark opens up about mental space ahead of 2024 National Championship game

Lynette Woodard denies her record was broken by Caitlin Clark

Retired basketball Hall of Famer Lynette Woodard is having trouble accepting the fact that Caitlin Clark broke her all-time scoring record of 3,649 points. Woodard argues that the conditions of women's basketball have evolved, making direct comparisons between eras difficult.

“I do not think my record has been broken because you cannot duplicate what you are not duplicating," Woodard said. "So unless you come with a men's basketball and a two point shot. You know.”

Expand Tweet

Woodard's stance is rooted in her storied career at the University of Kansas, where she dominated the court for the Jayhawks over four seasons.

However, her record was established during a time when women's athletics operated independently from the NCAA, leading to its omission from official recognition.

Also read: "I've told Caitlin Clark for over a year to save her gear" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian delighted by $150,000 bid for NCAA star's jersey

Poll : Where do you think Iowa sensation Caitlin Clark will play next season? WNBA BIG3 0 votes View Discussion