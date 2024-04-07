Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, was delighted to learn that a bid of 150,000 had been placed for Caitlin Clark's match-worn jersey.

Clark is an American college basketball player who represents the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference. She has made history by becoming the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I, as well as the career leader in points and three-pointers. Clark has also broken records for single-season points and three-pointers, along with the all-time conference record for assists.

The 22-year-old surpassed Kelsey Mitchell of Ohio State to become the Big Ten's all-time leading scorer and claimed the title of NCAA Division I women's career scoring leader, surpassing Kelsey Plum.

Recently, a collector of game-worn jerseys took to social media to announce a $150,000 bounty for Caitlin Clark's game-worn Iowa Hawkeye jersey from this season.

"Putting out a $150,000 bounty for Caitlin Clark’s game worn Iowa jersey from this season. If anyone gets it after the Final 4, I’m here," the post read.

Reacting to this news, Alexis Ohanian who is a strong advocate for women's sports, expressed his delight at the bid as people were recognizing the potential of women's sports. He also urged Caitlin Clark to save and label all her gear post-match.

"While I think this is a great moment for game-worn community finally starting to recognize the value of women's sports, I've told @CaitlinClark22 for over a year now to save & label all her own gear post-match. She knows the value — as should all athletes — and should keep it," Ohanian posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on underinvestment in women's sports: "It’s the curse of low expectations"

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian speaking at the Women's Sports Foundation's Annual Gala

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, is a vocal advocate for increased investment and exposure in women's sports. Last year, he brought forward the issues that contribute to the lack of investment in women's sports.

Speaking with Bloomberg Quicktake, Ohanian attributed the low investment in women's sports to "low expectations," as well as to a history of "sexism," "racism," and "business incompetence."

"I mean it’s the curse of low expectations," Serena Williams' husband said. "When we look back on the legacy of underinvestment in the last, call it 50 years, it will not just be a legacy of sexism and racism, which it is. It'll be a legacy of gross business incompetence."

Alexis Ohanian also offered solutions for increasing investment in women's sports. He stated that building a strong brand around them, attracting a dedicated fan base and securing investments from well-known brands are key strategies for boosting revenue and visibility in women's sports.

"You build a rabid, dogged fan base all over the world. You continue to raise the bar on brand partnerships. You continue to demonstrate the value. Women's sports fans are such amazing supporters because they’ll buy into the brands that are partnered with the clubs. Right? I mean there’s real value there," he added.

Ohanian's commitment to supporting women's sports is evident in his investment in Angel City F.C., a soccer team in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The team also has several other high profile investors like Serena Williams, Jessica Chastain, Natalie Portman, and others.

