"I was terrible": Iowa star Caitlin Clark once opened up about her golf journey since childhood

Women's college basketball star Caitlin Clark has another passion: golf. This competitive spirit extends far beyond the hardwood, as Clark reveals her journey in golf and the impact it left.

In an interview conducted back in March 2024, Clark shared her experience with golfing. Clark's golfing journey began at a young age. Despite initial struggles, she admitted that her determination was evident.

"I probably started playing golf when I was in third or fourth grade," Clark said. "I mean, I was terrible. I couldn't hit it off the ground, but I loved doing anything that was competitive."

Her father gave a thoughtful gift to her when she was young. It was a set of pink clubs which sparked a passion that continues to this day.

“I remember getting my first set of golf clubs for one of my birthdays when I was really young," Clark said. "My dad got it for me. It was an all-pink bag, all pink clubs, and my dad would always take me when we were younger."

The encouragement and shared love of competition with her family further fueled Clark's golfing fire.

“We"re very competitive people. We love to compete, whether it’s on the basketball court or if it’s out here. I think it just adds a fun element to golf that’s in the hole," Caitlin added.

Caitlin Clark explained how golf helps her in basketball

In a recent interview with Golf Digest, Clark explained how golf's individual nature fosters a different kind of mental toughness.

"Obviously, in basketball, I have four other girls on the court with me that I can lean on if I'm not having a good day or shooting well. If I'm on the golf course, It's all on me. You have to accept that not every day is gonna be great for you,” Caitlin said.

Clark even credits golf with helping her manage the end of the basketball season. She mentioned that it helps her stay active without going to the gym.

“Our coaches were like, ‘You need to get away from the gym,’ even though that’s really hard for me to do sometimes. I still want to be active and do something, so I’m going to go to the golf course," she said.

In 2023, Caitlin tested her skills alongside golfing greats at the John Deere Classic pro-am. Clark walked the course for 18 holes, partnering with Swedish golfer Ludvig Aberg for the first half before playing alongside Zach Johnson on the back nine.

