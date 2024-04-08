'If you don't rock with Caitlin Clark you're just a flat-out hater': LeBron James delivers verdict as Iowa superstar drops 18 points in 1 quarter

Caitlin Clark came out like a house on fire for the Iowa Hawkeyes in the women’s NCAA Tournament final against South Carolina. She had 18 first-quarter points to blast to carry her team to an early lead. The loaded Gamecocks, though, kept their composure and steadily cut the lead before pulling ahead in the second quarter.

While Clark tried to push their No. 1 seeded opponents to the limit, not many were impressed with her performance or even her collegiate career. She was trolled on social media by many when it looked like the Hawkeyes were going to fall short again in the championship. Iowa’s cornerstone was about to leave the school without lifting the coveted national title.

LeBron James reacted to some of the negative comments that were rampant before, during and after the championship game. The LA Lakers superstar tweeted:

“If you don’t rock with Caitlin Clark game, you’re just a FLAT OUT HATER!!!!! Stay far away from them people!! PLEASE”

Clark had another superb NCAA tournament for the second straight year. Yet with every impressive game, it seemed like the criticism and the “hate” “King James” described had only gotten louder. The four-time NBA MVP, who's familiar with such vitriol, promptly backed her up.

After Iowa outlasted Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies to book a seat in the finals, Diana Taurasi said about Clark.

"Reality is coming. There’s levels to this. You look superhuman playing against some 18 year olds, but you're going to come play with some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time.”

LeBron James and Dawn Staley, South Carolina’s coach, though, couldn’t be more impressed and appreciative of what Clark had done.

During the presentation of the championship trophy to the Gamecocks, Staley thanked Clark for what she has done for the sport and predicted even bigger things for her in the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark ends her collegiate career with several records. More than the historical figures, she has elevated the game to a level no one in women’s collegiate history has arguably done before.

LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal shower Caitlin Clark with praise

LeBron James noted how women’s basketball has surpassed the men’s in popularity.

The LSU-Iowa national championship last year and their rematch in the Elite 8 had roughly 10 million and 12 million views, respectively. Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese were at the center of that frenzy.

Before this year’s Iowa-South Carolina showdown, the former Cleveland Cavaliers star drove home the point of what Clark has brought to the sport:

“Iowa was a great team but Caitlin Clark was the reason we tuned in. … Players, depending on who they are, will drive the attention when it comes to viewership.”

Shaquille O’Neal reserved even bigger praise for Clark before March Madness began:

“I’m gonna go on record and say she’s the best female collegiate player ever.”

Caitlin Clark has her share of detractors but also has at least two legends of the game backing her up.