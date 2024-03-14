Caitlin Clark, Coco Gauff, and others react to Cameron Brink's 2024 WNBA announcement: "Happy for u"

Stanford's Cameron Brink has made it official: she's going to the WNBA next season.

The Cardinal standout posted a farewell letter to the Stanford faithful on her social media channels. She opened with the following heartfelt words for fans of the Palo Alto school:

"My four years at Stanford have been nothing short of life-changing. I cannot begin to express my love for everyone I've met and everything I've learned at Palo Alto. "

The world of women's college basketball was beyond was quick to react to the news. Personalities like Caitlin Clark, Coco Gauff, Hailey Van Lith, Hailey Cavinder, Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins commented on the post, with Clark posting:

"Happy for u"

LA Sparks fans welcomed Brink to their ranks:

A father shared the impact Brink has had on the dreams of his little daughter:

WNBA fans welcomed Cameron Brink into the league and hope that she brings the same level of intensity to her games as she did in the NCAA:

Meanwhile, Stanford fans were nothing but grateful for her time and achievements with the Cardinal:

A Virginia Tech fan was happy to see Brink follow in the footsteps of her parents:

Many are certain that Brink will succeed with the pros:

Cameron Brink's final words for Cardinals fans

Despite declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft, the young Stanford player remains grounded for the season.

With March Madness ahead, Brink knows that the Cardinal have good chances of winning their second national title during her stint. She called on her teammates ahead of unfinished business this year.

Brink also had a message for young girls who want to follow in her footsteps:

"Lastly, to all the young girls out there, thank you for all your support. I believe in all of you, like you believed in me. Most importantly, you are loved. You got this!"