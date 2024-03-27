"Caitlin Clark has not had to deal with the injuries": Shannon Sharpe opens up about injuries affecting UConn's Paige Bueckers' career 

On Monday, Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark led their respective teams in the second round of March Madness. The Uconn Huskies defeated Syracuse Orange, 72-64 while the Iowa Hawkeyes beat West Virginia, 64-54. While both players had impressive numbers, their journey to the spot in the tournament could not be more different.

On ESPNS's "First Take", Shannon Sharpe and Rebecca Lobo talked about Clark and Bueckers' performances on Monday, when Sharpe said:

"Caitlyn Clark has not had to, knock on wood, has not had to deal with the injuries that Paige Bueckers had. And so for her to come back and play at the level in which she's playing at, become an All-American again after dealing with two ACL injuries, yeah I think that's kudos. I think we should commend her for the way that she's played."

Sharpe added that, while Clark is having the best season, Bueckers had the better second-round performance.

Paige Bueckers leads UConn Huskies to Sweet 16

After missing the 2022-23 season, Bueckers returned to court and has been impressive since. She has averaged 21.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 rebounds this season. In the win over Syracuse, Bueckers scored 32 points and 10 rebounds. Playing in her first NCAA Tournament in over 700 days, Bueckers said:

"I prayed so hard a year ago today to be in my shoes where I'm at right now." (via ESPN)

UConn coach Geno Auriemma praised Bueckers for her exploits this season:

"We have the best player in America. The stats will tell you one thing ... But it's when they happen and how they impact the game that's so remarkable. I just think this team will go as far as she's able to carry that kind of a load. As long as she keeps getting a little bit of contributions from everybody." (via ESPN)

The junior guard scored 28 points in the first game against Jackson State, bringing her total score to 60 points in the NCAA Tournament. Since Kerry Bascom's 62 in 1991, this is the most for a UConn player in the first two games.

Bueckers is now also the first Division I player to have at least 60 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in the first two games of the tournament in 25 years.

Up next, UConn will face Duke on March 30 for a spot in the Elite Eight.

