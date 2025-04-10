Caitlin Clark drops 2-word reaction as former Iowa teammate Jada Gyamfi collabs with Call of Duty in latest IG post

Iowa forward Jada Gyamfi’s collaboration with Call of Duty — highlighted by her enthusiastic Instagram post — drew a reaction from her former Hawkeye teammate, Caitlin Clark.

On Wednesday, Gyamfi celebrated the return of the iconic Verdansk map to Call of Duty: Warzone by sharing a promotional post.

"Verdansk map is BACK! Time to drop in! #COD_Partner @callofduty," the caption read.

The post featured a screen recording of Gyamfi texting on an iMessage group chat named "OG Squad!" with two messages.

"SQAUD!!" followed by "VERDANSK IS BACK!!!! Lets hop on," with a series of fire emojis.

It then transitioned to a clip of her holding an XBOX controller, ready to dive into the game.

Her post quickly garnered attention, and among the notable reactions was a response from Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark.

"For Sure," Clark commented, suggesting that the "OG Squad" Gyamfi referred to might include Clark herself.

Screenshot via Instagram (@jadagyamfi/IG)

Gabbie Marshall, another former Iowa guard who played with both Clark and Gyamfi, also commented with five face with tears of joy emojis.

Jada Gyamfi also shared a similar post on March 31 with a video of her showing excitement for the return of the Kastovia capital in Call of Duty.

"How life feels when the Verdansk map is coming back & I can play with my og squad again," she wrote on the video.

Verdansk is one of the original maps in Call of Duty: Warzone, released in Mar. 2020. However, it was removed from the game in late 2021, making way for the new Caldera map. The map returned last week on Apr. 3.

Jada Gyamfi commits to another year at Iowa, Caitlin Clark responds with excitement

Jada Gyamfi, who has spent the past three years with the Iowa Hawkeyes, will stay in Iowa City for at least one more year. On Tuesday, the 6-foot-1 junior confirmed on social media that she will be back with the Hawkeyes for next season.

"one more time:)" Gyamfi wrote on Instagram.

The post featured several pictures of Gyamfi from this season,

Clark, who played with her at Iowa for two seasons before heading to the WNBA last year, responded to the post with much excitement.

"Senior year jades bouta be legendary," Clark commented.

Clark commented on the post (@jadagyamfi/IG)

Jada Gyamfi has played a limited role for the Hawkeyes this season, appearing in just 11 games, less than five minutes on average. She has recorded 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists, shooting 7-for-10 from the field.

