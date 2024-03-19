Caitlin Clark effect draws massive 562.1 Million social media traction as Iowa Hawkeyes become internet’s favorite CBB team

The Iowa Hawkeyes have garnered the most traction on social media among all college basketball teams (men's and women's) this season. It appears that Caitlin Clark's historic final season with the team might have something to do with that record.

As per Zoomph, the Hawkeyes have made 533 million impressions and 14.9 million engagements on social media platforms this season. The Big Ten winners have also reportedly boosted their social value to $14.2 million.

In total, the team received 562.1 million social media tractions.

With Clark, the Hawkeyes have had a fabulous campaign thus far. The superstar guard averaged a staggering 31.9 points, 8.9 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game in the regular season. She also picked up the Big Ten Player of the Year award for the third time.

Clark set the NCAA's all-time scoring record, surpassing Pete Maravich's 3,667 points, in Iowa's final regular-season game against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Hawkeyes also beat Nebraska 94-89 in overtime in a thrilling Big Ten Tournament finale, where Clark scored 34 points. It was the third time in a row that Iowa won the Big Ten championship.

With Clark breaking several records and etching her name into NCAA history, the Hawkeyes appeared to have gotten plenty of attention from fans on social media.

Iowa is bound to get a lot more traction if it makes a deep run in March Madness.

Look at Iowa Hawkeyes' opponents in the first game of the NCAA Tournament

Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark

The Iowa Hawkeyes (29-4) earned the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. It was the first time that the program had managed a top seed since 1992.

The Hawkeyes will face the winner of Thursday's First Four game between No. 16 seeds Holy Cross and UT Martin.

Caitlin Clark's Hawkeyes will play their first game of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, with tip-off at 3:00 p.m. ET.