"Caitlin Clark expresses excitement as golf legend Max Homa joins hands with Lexi Thompson and more for an eventful evening - “omgg”"

Caitlin Clark, the star of women's college basketball, apparently is interested in more sports than just hoops, as she took to social media to note excitement over an upcoming golf event involving Max Homa, Lexi Thompson and others. Her social media "omgg" certainly reveals her to be a fan of the sport with a smaller ball. The mixed event will pair two LPGA golfers with two PGA golfers.

The event that drew Clark's attention is "The Match," which will be a 12-hole skins game between four golfers: PGA veterans Max Homa and Rory McIlroy along with LPGA standouts Rose Zhang and Lexi Thompson.

The ninth edition of the television showcase matchup will be the first to feature female golfers. Past participants have included a few famous nongolfers, like Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

The event will also put the spotlight on a newly renovated course, dubbed "The Park," in West Palm Beach, Florida. The telecast will be on TNT and will feature NBA personalities like Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley.

More about Caitlin Clark

Of course, it's been a crazy season for Clark, the de facto ambassador for women's college basketball. Clark is fewer than 200 points from becoming the all-time leading scorer in the history of the sport. Fresh off a season when she took Iowa to the NCAA title game, fans are expecting even more.

Sunday's game at Ohio State was both a loss and a near-disaster. Despite Clark's season-high 45 points, the Buckeyes won 100-92 in overtime, and their fans stormed their home court, with one colliding with Clark, who was just trying to get off the court. The moment sounded alarm bells across college basketball, but Clark ended up being only mildly shaken up.

The defending National Player of the Year is averaging 31.7 points, 7.7 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game. Clark averages 5.2 3-pointers per game and is shooting 40.0% from distance.

Off the court, Clark inked a deal with Gatorade in December, and has had her NIL value estimated at the better portion of $1 million. She also has shown previous enthusiasm for golf, including playing in the John Deere Classic Pro-Am in the summer. Reports from the event suggested that while Clark's enthusiasm for golf was clear, she was more comfortable on the hardwood than the fairway.