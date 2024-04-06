Caitlin Clark points last night: Looking at Iowa superstar's stats in Final Four matchup against UConn

Senior guard Caitlin Clark will have one more game this season as the Iowa Hawkeyes were able to prevail against the UConn Huskies with a 71-69 win. They will go on and face the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday in the 2024 National Championship Game.

Clark finished the game with less-than-stellar numbers compared to what we have been used to. She played in all 40 minutes of the game and shot 7-for-18 from the floor, 3-for-11 from beyond the arc and 4-for-5 from the charity stripe. Clark had 21 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals and four turnovers.

After the game, she discussed the feelings she was going through at the moment as the Iowa Hawkeyes are in back-to-back national championship games.

"I'm just really grateful. I used every single second of my college career over the course of the last two years. To be able to go out on top would be super special, but we're going to have our hands full." h/t ESPN

"We're going to do the best we can. Just go out and give it your all. There's only 40 minutes left of my college career."

This is going to be an interesting heavyweight fight as the Iowa Hawkeyes and the South Carolina Gamecocks are a great matchup against one another.

Who will win the national championship?

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Iowa Hawkeyes are battling it out on Sunday to determine this year's national champion. The Gamecocks enter this game one win away from being the ninth team in women's college basketball history to win the national championship in an undefeated season.

According to ESPN Bet, this game opened as a 6.5-point South Carolina favorite and has not moved off that. However, the total has shifted as it jumped three points to 160.5 total points. Gamecocks just have the bodies to throw at Caitlin Clark and limit her production, similar to what UConn was able to do.

This could change, but right now South Carolina is the better option to win the 2024 NCAA National Championship Game.

