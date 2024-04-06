What was the offensive foul call against Aaliyah Edwards? Looking at the controversial moment between Gabbie Marshall and UConn star in Final Four 

The Iowa Hawkeyes versus UConn Huskies game came down to a controversial call in their Final Four matchup. The Huskies had the basketball and were trying to get guard Paige Bueckers open on a screen set by forward Aaliyah Edwards. However, when Hawkeyes guard Gabbie Marshall got hit by the screen, the referees called it an offensive foul.

The foul was called with just four seconds remaining and the UConn Huskies trailing 70-69 at the time. With the offensive foul called on Edwards, the Huskies turned the ball over and were unable to get many chances as Caitlin Clark knocked down one of two free throws to make it a 71-69 final score.

This result means the national championship game is set between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Final Four matchup did not disappoint by any stretch, and while it is difficult to have a game of this magnitude have a controversial call alter the final score, ultimately they deemed that Edwards was not set when the contact with Marshall happened.

You can see the foul below and make a call for yourself:

What have been the reactions to the offensive call against UConn and Aaliyah Edwards?

With a call as controversial as this in a game of this magnitude, social media was heated about how they believed the referees made a mistake blowing the whistle.

In addition to the traditional telecast, ESPN had a broadcast similar to the "Manningcast" with Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi as an alternate broadcast. There fans could see in live time how two former UConn Huskies players saw it while trying to stay professional.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been known to give his thoughts on the biggest sports games and with the Lakers being off tonight, he was locked into this game. However, when the foul was called, he immediately was against it as well:

"NAAAAHHHHHH!!! I ain't rolling with that call."

It was an incredible game, but in the end, the UConn Huskies have officially been eliminated from national championship contention.

