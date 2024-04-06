Geno Auriemma Final Four record: UConn HC's wins and losses during March Madness explored

Coach Geno Auriemma of the UConn Huskies women's basketball team is a legend in the world of basketball. He has been one of the best coaches in the history of the sport and does not have many weaknesses. Let's take a look at how he has done in the Final Four as the round approaches for this team on Friday night.

Geno Auriemma Final Four Record

Saying that coach Geno Auriemma is doing well in his career would be one of the biggest understatement you can make. He has been decent, as he has a 12-11 record during the Final Four round of the NCAA Tournament.

How many Final Fours has Geno Auriemma been to?

Auriemma has been one of the top collegiate coaches of all time, as he has coached 39 years and has made the Final Four 23 different times. He has made the Final Four in 59% of his seasons as a coach, all with the UConn Huskies.

How many times has UConn won March Madness?

The UConn Huskies women's basketball program has been one of the best teams in terms of winning championships. The Huskies have won 11 national championships, all under Geno Auriemma. With an 11-1 record in the national championship game, they are one of the best teams when the pressure is on.

Below is a list of all the years the UConn Huskies were able to cut down the nets:

1995

2000

2002

2003

2004

2009

2010

2013

2014

2015

2016

Auriemma has also done a great job of speaking up about the talents he has had the opportunity to coach. After winning the 2016 national championship, he mentioned how talented this program has been:

"What those 11 championships mean to me is how many great players I've had the opportunity to coach. How many great people have come through the program. It doesn't matter whose name is above, or whose name I'm under. As long as I have those players in my memory, I'm good." h/t USA Today

Who is the winningest coach in UConn women's basketball history?

The history of the UConn Huskies women's basketball program has been great, and despite the program beginning before the 1974-75 season, there have only been four coaches. Below are their records with the program:

Coach Record with UConn Years with UConn Geno Auriemma 1121-161 1985-Present Jean Balthaser 52-88 1980-1985 Wanda Flora 38-66 1975-1980 Sandra Hamm 2-8 1974-1975

