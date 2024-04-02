"Caitlin Clark really is Steph Curry reincarnated": College hoops fans draw comparison between Iowa star and $160M worth NBA icon

In last year's national championship game between star players Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, a historic moment took place. The rematch between the two players on Monday night was just as epic.

Clark lit up the court in March Madness action, going for 41 points, dishing out 12 assists, snagging seven boards, swiping two steals, and denying one shot.

She even tied an NCAA women's tournament record with nine treys, and Iowa sealed the deal with a 94-87 victory over Reese's LSU in the Elite Eight.

Iowa's standout drew comparisons to NBA icon Steph Curry, who is worth $160 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), as she was named the region’s most outstanding player.

"Caitlin Clark really is Steph Curry reincarnated," one fan tweeted. "Weirdo turnovers for a half, underrated passing, 3rd quarter sicko shooting supernova."

Expand Tweet

"Bit of Steph, bit of Larry Bird with the transition passing," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"She’s fantastic, but Steph’s NOT dead," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"Caitlin Clark the next Steph Curry," one tweeted.

Expand Tweet

More reactions from other fans followed:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As reported by the New York Post, Clark and Reese have been called the female equivalents of basketball legends Larry Bird and Magic Johnson.

In Game 7s, Clark exhibited qualities reminiscent of both Steph Curry and Michael Jordan, with stats including 9-for-20 shooting, going 13-for-29 overall, and recording seven rebounds, 12 assists, and five turnovers.

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark on the stress of performing in front of a massive audience

Iowa star guard Clark played on Monday night against LSU, with the Final Four on the line. When asked about the pressure of playing in front of millions of viewers at home, she told reporters:

"You're playing for a little more with the Final Four on the line, but to me I'm not thinking, 'Oh, my God, there's 15 million people at home watching this game right now,'" Clark said (h/t ESPN).

"That's not what's happening," she added. "It's like, what can I do for my team to help me win the game right now?"

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes cuts down the net after beating the LSU Tigers 94-87 in the Elite 8.

Clark had faced disappointment in her first two NCAA tournament trips and missed the entire season last year due to an ACL tear. But this season, she has been unstoppable, with ESPN color analyst Rebecca Lobo calling her a "queen among women."

“There were a lot of great players on the floor out there,” Lobo said. “She was just like a queen among women if you could even say it that way.”

Clark has made history, becoming the all-time leading scorer in major college basketball history, for both men and women. As such, she is expected to be the first pick in the upcoming WNBA draft, making her an inspiration in the world of basketball.

If Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese were to have a duo nickname like "Bird and Magic," what would you suggest?

Also Read: Caitlin Clark sports Bruce Lee Kobe 5’s in 41-point performance in LSU vs Iowa thriller