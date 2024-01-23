Caitlin Clark's BF Connor McCaffery goes down memory lane as Iowa guard celebrates 22nd birthday ft. Taylor Swift 

Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark did not have the happiest of birthdays as her team's 16-match unbeaten run was snapped by the No. 18 Ohio State Buckeyes in a demoralizing 100-92 loss on Sunday evening.

Clark maintained her high standards with a splashy showing, draining seven 3-pointers for a total of 45.0 points, but even her superhuman showing was not enough to save the Hawkeyes.

Off the court, Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, tried to cheer her up for her 22nd birthday, aka Taylor Swift year, with an emotional message and a trip down memory lane on his Instagram page with the caption:

"Happy Birthday 22 🤞🏼🤍 Wish I was there to celebrate with you - you deserve the best day ❤️ Golden Bday / T Swift year will be the best yet. With all that you’ve already accomplished, there is so much more in store for you and your special self. I admire you in every way and I love you."

Caitlin Clark was the victim of a scary incident

The record-chasing Caitlin Clark was the victim of a scary incident at the end of Iowa's 100-92 loss to Ohio State on Sunday.

After the game ended, the Ohio State crowd stormed the pitch, and an amped-up fan knocked Clark to the ground in what could have been a more serious incident.

Clark, always classy, shrugged off the incident during her postgame interviews.

“Kind of scary, could’ve caused a pretty serious injury to me and knocked the wind out of me, but luckily my teammates kind of picked me up and got me off the court,” Clark said, adding, “comes with the territory.”

“I’m sure they (Ohio State) did their best to do everything they could,” she continued. “It didn’t work and that’s disappointing but just focused now on the game.”

Gene Smith, the Ohio State athletic director, personally apologized to Clark and Iowa coach Lisa Bluder after the game in the Hawwkeyes' dressing room.

Bluder was incensed by the incident and addressed it during her postgame news conference.

“That should not happen,” Bluder said. “Our players should be safe and be able to walk off the floor.”

Kevin McGuff, the Buckeyes coach, did not hide his disappointment and apologized to Clark as well.

“That should never happen. I feel really badly,” McGuff said. “Hopefully she’s OK. … That’s extremely unfortunate. Shouldn’t happen to anybody, but man, such a great player like Caitlin, I really hate that.”

Even when the Hawkeyes lose, Clark's standards don't drop, and the 45.0 points showing in a hostile environment will serve as an ominous warning to future opponents.