"Caitlin Clark's game speaks for itself": 4X WNBA champ Sue Bird draws bold Magic Johnson & Larry Bird comparisons for the Iowa sensation

Caitlin Clark's electrifying performances for the Iowa Hawkeyes have captivated the basketball world. Following a record-shattering season, she recently declared for the 2024 WNBA draft, igniting excitement and high expectations.

Sue Bird, a four-time WNBA champion, recently appeared on 'The Jimmy Fallon Show,' where she boldly predicted that Clark could impact the WNBA akin to the legendary Magic Johnson and Larry Bird's influence on the NBA.

"She's obviously doing amazing. Her game speaks for itself," Bird said. "I think my favourite part is just - women's basketball has been on the rise and it's kind of like what Magic and Bird was to men's basketball. Like, this moment, we kind of needed something. And Caitlin's that moment."

Bird highlighted Clark's ability to drain logo three-pointers as the main attraction that has fans and analysts spellbound.

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird's arrival in the NBA in 1979 revived the league's popularity with their intense rivalry and contrasting playing styles. The two icons led the NBA into a new era of widespread appeal and cultural significance.

Clark has been a driving force behind record-breaking viewership for Iowa games, with her electrifying play being the reason for sold-out arenas.

With her recent declaration for the 2024 WNBA draft, Bird and numerous others believe Clark possesses the transcendent talent to be the cultural and popularity spearhead the WNBA has long sought.

Caitlin Clark breaks Stephen Curry's NCAA record for 3-pointers in a season

Caitlin Clark's relentless pursuit of greatness knows no bounds, as she continues to etch her name in the NCAA record books, even on nights when her performance falls short of her lofty standards.

The Iowa sensation has now etched her name as the all-time leader for three-point field goals made in a single NCAA season, surpassing a record she had previously tied with Golden State Warriors superstar and former Davidson player Stephen Curry, as well as former Liberty guard Darius McGhee, at 162.

Clark was just one three-pointer away from the coveted milestone when Iowa faced No. 7 seed Penn State in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals. Despite an atypical shooting night (5-of-19 from the field, 2-of-14 from outside the arc), she still scored 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in the Hawkeyes' 95-62 win.

With an excited crowd bearing witness, Clark drained the record-breaking three-pointer with eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Caitlin Clark and Iowa aim to make a deep run when March Madness begins this month, with Selection Sunday on March 17.

Before the NCAA Tournament, the Hawkeyes hope to secure the Big Ten tournament championship, competing in the semifinals on Saturday and the final on Sunday.