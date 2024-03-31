Caitlin Clark stats today: How did the Iowa superstar perform against Colorado today in Sweet 16 showdown?

Iowa Hawkeyes and their senior guard Caitlin Clark won against the fifth-seeded Colorado Buffaloes in the Sweet 16, 89-68. Clark finished with 29 points, six rebounds, 15 assists, one steal, one block and a pair of turnovers.

This was Clark's best game in the NCAA Tournament thus far. She will now face one of the best teams in the nation: the reigning NCAA Champion LSU Tigers. This rematch seemed inevitable when the bracket was revealed and these teams were seeded in the same region. We will see them battling it out on Monday.

Like the ESPN play-by-play announcer said as the final buzzer went off, get ready for the LSU Tigers versus Iowa Hawkeyes game on Monday night.

What should we expect in the rematch of Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese in the Elite Eight?

The LSU Tigers and the Iowa Hawkeyes will officially face off in the Elite Eight, a rematch of last season's national championship game. The focus will be on Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. This game will be exciting and arguably the biggest women's college basketball game in history with all the pageantry involved.

Clark has showcased her abilities to be one of the best playmakers with the basketball in the sport. Reese has showcased her dominance by impacting how the game is played. When these two teams met in the 2023 NCAA Tournament National Championship Game, the LSU Tigers won a shootout 102-85.

Let us see how these teams perform in this Elite Eight game. But one thing is for certain: it will be fireworks.

The championship game averaged 9.9 million viewers, and two of the top trash talkers in basketball will face off. This game has a big feel, with a trip to the Final Four on the line.