“Caitlin holds the scoring record”: Lynette Woodard clarifies her controversial comments on Iowa star after receiving flak from fans

The college basketball scoring record has been the subject of intense debate among fans. Due to the nature of the NCAA and the other leagues existing before its time, the 'official' records remain a subject of controversy.

Caitlin Clark passing 'Pistol' Pete Maravich still saw some question the record, citing the names of players who tallied pre-NCAA scoring records. Among them was the holder of one such record herself, Lynette Woodard.

After debating the legitimacy of the record set by Caitlin, Lynette clarified her comments today, after the NCAA Tournament and Clark's collegiate career officially came to an end.

"To clarify my remarks made at an awards ceremony on Saturday, no one respects Caitlin Clark's accomplishments more than I do. This is why I accepted Iowa's invitation to participate in Caitlin's senior day."

She confirmed exactly what she meant by her comments about the era and competition of their scoring prowess.

"My message was: a lot has changed, on and off the court, which makes it difficult to compare statistical accomplishments from different eras. Each is a snapshot in time."

She finished off her statement with an official acknowledgment of the incredible achievements of Caitlin Clark, paying credence to her ownership of the scoring record.

"Caitlin holds the scoring record. I salute her and will be cheering for her throughout the rest of her career. "

What did Lynette Woodard say about the Caitlin Clark record on the Award show?

During the Women's Basketball Coaches Association convention in Cleveland, Woodard put her scoring record over, claiming that the one broken by Caitlin Clark wasn't the official number for her to break due to the change in rules between the eras.

"I am the hidden figure, but no longer now. My record was hidden from everyone for 43 years...I don’t think my record has been broken because you can’t duplicate what you’re not duplicating. So, unless you come with a men’s basketball and a 2-point shot, you know…but just for you, so you can understand, so you can help me spread that word."

Woodard tallied a total of 3,649 points during her four years with the Kansas Jayhawks between 1977 and 1981, without a 3-point line. Moreover, the women's game did not have a separate size basketball with the standard men's ball being used by the women as well.

For Caitlin Clark, the 3-pointer has been one of her most lethal weapons, with a total of 543 3-pointers to her name, adding to her total tally. When Clark passed Woodard's number, the legend was in attendance at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

