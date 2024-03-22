Caleb Foster injury update: Latest news on Duke guard ahead of first-round game against Vermont

Freshman guard Caleb Foster has been dealing with an injury and it has been ruled that he will be missing the remainder of the season. Duke Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer announced that Foster will miss the entire tournament due to a stress fracture in his right ankle.

Foster missed the previous five games and it is a tough loss for the program as they were hoping he would be able to return in time for the NCAA Tournament. Scheyer discussed the injury and how it could affect the team.

"My hear breaks for Caleb because Caleb has done literally everything you could ask from a guy who has an injury and trying to get back out there."

Scheyer went on and mentioned how Foster visited multiple doctors and even attempted to practice during the week before being officially shut down.

"He wasn't able to really be himself. And so he's going to be out. He has a stress fracture in his ankle, and it's a unique injury. And so we'll be missing him." h/t ESPN

Caleb Foster was having a solid freshman season for the Blue Devils, as he appeared in 27 games and shot 43.7% from the floor and 40.6% from three. He also averaged 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.6 steals in 25.4 minutes per game.

Also Read: Caleb Foster injury: What happened to the Duke guard?

How far can the Duke Blue Devils get without Caleb Foster?

The Duke Blue Devils are the fourth-seed in the South Region and will begin their journey towards a national championship. They will begin their road against the 13th-seeded Vermont Catamounts and are considered to be 12.5-point favorites in this game.

Even if Caleb Foster was healthy enough to play, they were going to have some difficulties throughout the region, as they are in the same league as the Houston Cougars, Kentucky Wildcats and Marquette Golden Eagles.

The farthest they likely would have been able to get would be the Elite Eight against the Houston Cougars, as they do not match up against them.

However, the NCAA Tournament is full of surprises so they could have done better. However, it is difficult to expect them to get further after losing one of the team's top players.

They have a strong roster outside of Foster but this injury lessens the depth that the Blue Devils were depending on to lead the way.

Also Read: 2024 March Madness Early Best Bets: Bracket picks and sleepers