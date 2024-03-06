Caleb Foster injury: What happened to the Duke guard?

Freshman guard Caleb Foster has been a significant part of the Duke Blue Devils this season but it will be interesting as we await to see if he will be able to play at any point for the remainder of the season. He suffered a foot injury against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Feb. 24 and has not been on the court ever since.

Ahead of Monday's game against an unranked NC State Wolfpack, Duke coach Jon Scheyer discussed how it could be some time before Foster is able to return to the court. He said, via Sports Illustrated:

"There's no way for Monday. And I think it's highly unlikely any time soon. We're gonna keep taking it week-to-week and continue to evaluate. But he's not out of that boot. He's not able to do anything. It's gonna be some time, still."

Caleb Foster continues to wear a protective boot as well as use a bariatric knee scooter to keep the weight and pressure off of his foot. He had a solid season in 27 games before the injury, averaging 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 25.4 minutes. He shot the ball incredibly well, going 40.6% from beyond the arc.

Can the Duke Blue Devils continue to do well if Caleb Foster is out for an extended period of time?

While we do not have an exact timeline for guard Caleb Foster's return, it's going to be some time before we see him on the court. However, the Blue Devils still have an outstanding roster and will need to ask players such as junior guard Jaylen Blakes to take some of Foster's minutes.

With the Blue Devils fighting for the top spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference, they are 3-0 in the three games that Caleb Foster missed. The team should be fine in Foster's absence as both sides of the court are doing well as a collective, and not solely because of one player.

