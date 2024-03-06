$3.1m NIL-valued Caitlin Clark signs new sponsorship deal with Indiana Fever's $59.8 billion-worth sponsor ahead of 2024 WNBA Draft

Caitlin Clark has become a household name for her impressive ability to shoot the basketball.

She has sponsorships with companies like State Farm and Nike, to name a few, but is adding another as she heads towards the conclusion of her Iowa Hawkeyes career. Clark has signed a multiyear deal with Gainbridge, a financial service company.

It seemingly makes sense, as she's expected to be the first-overall pick, held by the Indiana Fever, in the 2024 WNBA draft. Gainbridge, worth $59.8 billion, is based in Indiana and has the naming rights to the arena where the Fever play in.

The company is no stranger to having connections with women in the sports world. Former tennis superstar Billie Jean King and LGPA Tour golfer Annika Sorenstam are also under deals with Gainbridge.

Caitlin Clark has an NIL valuation of $3.1 million (via On3 Sports) and has massive brand deals with many companies.

Can Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes win the 2024 March Madness?

The Iowa Hawkeyes ended the regular season as the second-ranked program in the nation and have shown that they could go toe-to-toe with any program.

The Hawkeyes are tied with the reigning national champion LSU Tigers for the second-best odds to cut the nets this season, at +800. The team ahead of them is the only one ahead of them in the AP Poll, the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks.

They are incredibly loaded, sitting at -115 to win the NCAA Women's Tournament. However, with the explosive offense the Iowa Hawkeyes play with, they could create an intriguing matchup. That's also not mentioning the fact that the South Carolina Gamecocks could be upset earlier in the tournament.

While we do not know how the brackets would go down, it's going to be difficult to knock out Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes this season.

