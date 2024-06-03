"Caleb Love is coming off a strong offseason": College hoops analyst surprised by Arizona guard's return

After spending his senior year with the Arizona Wildcats, Caleb Love declared for the 2024 NBA draft. While he was not able to display his skills at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, Love did participate in the NBA G League Elite Camp. He played in front of professional scouts.

However, Caleb Love decided to return for his fifth and final college eligibility season after forgoing the 2024 NBA draft. He will continue to play for the Wildcats.

When discussing the draft and the combine, analyst Jason Jordan said Caleb Love’s decision to come back surprised him the most. (via Yahoo Sports)

"Mostly because of what I was hearing about how much he desired to be a pro now," Jordan said. "He’s coming off a strong season, averaging 18 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Wildcats, but, clearly, the feedback wasn’t as favorable for the sometimes erratic shooting guard. He’ll win in NIL, but I’m curious as to how much his actual NBA Draft stock will rise next season."

Caleb Love was predicted to go as a mid-to-late second-round pick, which usually comes with a non-guaranteed two-way contract.

A look at Caleb Love's college career

Caleb Love played his first three seasons with the North Carolina Tar Heels. He averaged 10.5 points in his freshman season but quickly improved in the next seasons. His career-best at UNC came in his junior year when he averaged 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals playing 35.7 minutes of game time.

The guard chose to transfer to Michigan in 2023 but backed out of the commitment. His next choice was Arizona. Caleb Love explained the reasons behind the choice, saying it was due to Wildcats assistant coach Steve Robinson.

"He recruited me out of high school and he was my main recruiter for North Carolina," Love said (via Sporting News) "He was another main recruiter in this Arizona decision. Him being here just gave me comfort. Just knowing that he was here and he had my best interests at heart."

Last season, Love partnered with Keshad Johnson to help Arizona in its campaign to the No. 2 seed in March Madness. Their season ended with a Sweet 16 loss to Clemson. In the upcoming season, Caleb Love is expected to lead with the help of KJ Lewis, and Jaden Bradley and transfers Anthony Dell'Orso and Trey Townsend.

Do you think Caleb Love will be able to lead the Arizona Wildcats to better results again? Let us know in the comment section below.

