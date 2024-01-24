Caleb Williams backs $375,000,000 worth Russell Brooks as Clippers' star shares hearty moment with sideline reporter 

Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams is taking it easy since declaring for the 2024 NFL draft, where he is still expected to be the No. 1 overall pick.

He recently backed the $375 million worth Russell Westbrook for his actions after the LA Clippers beat the Brooklyn Nets 125-114.

Westbrook congratulated the Clippers' in-court reporter, Rahshaun Haylock, for getting promoted to the job before starting his interview. Williams reposted the heartwarming clip on his Instagram stories.

Is Caleb Williams to the Bears a done deal?

The Chicago Bears received the No. 1 pick via last year's trade deal with the Carolina Panthers. Several analysts have predicted that the Bears will draft former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams with that pick.

The Bears have Justin Fields on their roster, and getting Williams would involve trading Fields to land the talented QB.

ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. gave his opinion on the Justin Fields versus Caleb Williams situation.

“Talk about resetting the clock. Mike Tannenbaum talks about that all the time. If it’s even, you take Caleb. Unless Justin Fields is significantly better in your mind right now where he is, then roll the dice on Caleb. People say it’s an unknown on Caleb. Well, it’s an unknown on Justin whether he can be a franchise quarterback,” Kiper said.

“So, I would trade Justin Fields, try to recoup that second round pick you lost with the Montez Sweat trade, which was a great trade, Montez Sweat is a heck of a player, and then you get a fourth round pick, a two and a four, two and a three. Bottom line is trading Justin Fields makes the most sense."

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky also explained how the Bears hiring Shane Waldron to replace the departing Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator could affect the future of Williams.

“Ever since this season’s ended, I kind of started to lean that way that Chicago was going to trade [Fields] and go get Caleb Williams,” Orlovsky said. “Shane Waldron getting hired as their offensive coordinator, I was with him with the Rams.

"He got to watch the development of a young Jared Goff. He was there to watch how Matt LaFleur, when he was there with Jared, developed him and helped him and as Zac Taylor developed him when it comes to that young quarterback. So I do like the fact that he’s watched that.”

While it might not be a done deal just yet, it seems as if Caleb Williams is expected by CFB and NFL insiders to end up in the windy city.