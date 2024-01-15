Caleb Williams vs Justin Fields: Why drafting USC's consensus #1 pick is not a cure-all for Bears problems

The Chicago Bears have a major decision to make in the upcoming months. The team has Justin Fields on the roster and is trending up with him, but they have a major opportunity to reshape the franchise's future as they hold the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The trade with the Carolina Panthers has been a major win for the Bears. Not only did they receive DJ Moore in the deal, but they also have the chance to get one of the greatest quarterback prospects in a ling time, with Williams a sure-fire blue-chip player.

Still, Justin Fields is quickly ascending as a quarterback, so it's not as easy as just letting him go. Although Williams has a higher potential, it doesn't always materialize the way teams hope to.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What should the Bears do with Justin Fields?

The question is less about what they should do and more about whether they should pay him. And the answer gets simple when you look through this prism.

With Caleb Williams, you get three more years of a quarterback in a rookie contract. With Fields under center, he'll be entering the fourth year of his career, meaning that he'll be eligible for a contract extension - even worse, he will hold out instead of playing under the fifth-year option.

Through the money prism, you'd have a cheaper quarterback who'd cost less and with a higher ceiling, which means that you can sustain excellent on the roster for a longer period. That's why, financially speaking, this is the best answer.

Trading the first pick would net an array of draft capital

But the idea of keeping Fields and building a great roster on his back is also a good one. The Chicago Bears quarterback is improving each year - well, maybe not as much as people would've wanted, but he's improving - and if you use the picks to address some areas of the roster that are lacking in quality, he could become a superstar.

That's why it's a tougher decision than it looks like - and the locker room loves Fields. If they go the Caleb route, it might not be the best one. The decision will loom large in the future of the Chicago Bears.