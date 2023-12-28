2024 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Top 20 picks and landing spots for Jayden Daniels, Marvin Harrison Jr, JJ McCarthy and more

The Patriots beating the Broncos on a last-second field goal coupled with the Commanders falling short in their comeback against the Jets had a big effect on the order of the top of the draft; for now anyway. This time I go 20 picks out, including all the teams with losing marks, as well as the 8-7 teams who may have a difficult time getting into the postseason.

2024 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Top 20 picks

1] Chicago Bears (via Carolina): Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Trading the first pick of the draft last April could turn into a franchise-changing move for Chicago. Justin Fields has shown flashes the past three seasons, yet Caleb Williams is a dynamic quarterback in the huddle, on the field and in the locker room with the ability to lead a franchise.

2] Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Ohio State

They drafted the offensive tackle Kyler Murray wanted in 2023 and now they get their quarterback a fantastic receiver.

3] Washington Commanders: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

The Commanders almost came back from 20 points down to beat the Jets. They’re probably glad they didn’t, as now they are in a position to draft Drake Maye.

4] New England Patriots: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, T, Penn State

The Pats’ surprising win over Denver means they could lose out on Drake Maye, yet in the same breath, the franchise fills a major hole on the offensive line with the best left tackle in the draft.

5] NY Giants: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

The Giants could be in a tough spot with the fifth pick, as they’ll lose out on Marvin Harrison Jr. and the quarterbacks if that’s even a position they would consider. Do they select Joe Alt at this spot? They definitely don’t need a left tackle. I’m going with Nabers at pick No. 5. Yes, it’s a bit early for the receiver from LSU, but it wouldn’t be the first time a receiver is taken half a dozen picks earlier than everyone expects.

6] LA Chargers: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Bowers is one of the best players in this draft and will immediately become a favorite target of Justin Herbert.

7] Tennessee Titans: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

The Titans benefit from the Jets’ victory and fill a position of need with a terrific prospect.

8] Chicago Bears: Dallas Turner, OLB, Alabama

Offensive tackle Joe Alt makes a lot of sense if he falls here, but Braxton Jones continues to play impressive and improving football at left tackle. Turner fills the need as an edge rusher and offers a lot more to the Chicago defense.

9] NY Jets: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

The Jets need at least three new starting offensive linemen, including two tackles. They also need another receiver, and choosing Will McDonald this past April is looking more and more foolish for a team that was in “win-now” mode. The best option for Joe Douglas is trading down, but for this mock draft, I’m banking on Tyler Guyton looking phenomenal during Senior Bowl practices and moving up draft boards, as many southwest area scouts predict.

2024 NFL Mock Draft first round picks

First-round simulation with post-top 20 picks via our NFL Mock Draft Simulator.

10] Atlanta Falcons: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Desmond Ridder is not the answer, and Daniels’ game has been on the upswing for the past two seasons.

11] New Orleans Saints: Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State

Robinson could ultimately be a top-10 pick, but for now, the Saints get a top prospect that fills a need.

12] Green Bay Packers: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Seventh-round pick Carrington Valentine is a good story, but he’s more of a nickel/situational defensive back than a true No. 1 corner, which is exactly how McKinstry projects.

13] Las Vegas Raiders: Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

The Raiders need help on both lines of scrimmage. Newton fills a need and is a terrific defensive lineman with scheme versatility.

14] Denver Broncos: Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State

Verse is a natural fit for the Broncos' defense, and Sean Payton loves drafting pass rushers.

15] Minnesota Vikings: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

The Vikings will have to move away from Kirk Cousins sooner rather than later.

16] Arizona (Houston): Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Cornerback is almost as big a need as receiver for the Cardinals. In Wiggins, they get a prospect some believe could be the best corner in this draft.

17] Pittsburgh Steelers: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Cornerback would be on the table with this pick yet Fuaga is rated higher than any defensive back available. This selection allows last year’s first-round pick, Broderick Jones, to move back to his natural left tackle spot while Fuaga mans the right side.

18] Cincinnati Bengals: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

This selection is sure to raise a few eyebrows, but Murphy is the slightly undersized yet incredibly athletic defensive tackle the Bengals like on the inside of their line.

19] Tampa Bay Bucs: Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka was a surprise first-round pick in 2021 and has been a bit of a bust. Latu is a superior player with outstanding film, but will he pass medicals in the lead-up to the draft?

20] Indianapolis Colts: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

I considered cornerback Terrion Arnold at this spot, but Odunze has a higher grade on my board and will make an immediate impact on the Colts' offense.