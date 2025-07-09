Callie Levin and Taylor Stremlow react as Iowa HC Jan Jensen welcomes back Hannah Stuelke following AmeriCup win 

Hannah Stuelke is back in Hawkeyes territory, and she returns with some new bling. The Iowa star forward helped guide Team USA to gold at the FIBA Women's AmeriCup.
Iowa women's basketball celebrated Stuelke's accomplishment with an Instagram post on Tuesday. The series of snaps shows the baller posing with Hawkeyes head coach Jan Jensen, arriving at the airport and flexing her gold medal to teammates Callie Levin and Taylor Stremlow. She also embraces her fellow Hawkeyes and Iowa women's basketball assistant coach Abby Emmert Stamp.
"Our gold medalist is home💛," the Instagram caption read.
Levin and Stremlow hyped up their gold medalist teammate in the comments.
"Can we ⛳️ soon?," Levin asked.
"🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳," Stremlow wrote.
The Hawkeyes also posted a video of Stuelke's homecoming. Her teammates and coaches cheered her name as she cried tears of joy. Stuelke was greeted by her dog, who kissed her face excitedly. The forward then hugged Jansen and her teammates and showed off her bling, eliciting cheers from the group.
Jensen expressed her pride for Stuelke on her Instagram story.
"So happy to have @hannahstuelke back home!🙌🏼 And, how 'bout that 🥇?!🤩," Jansen wrote.
Stuelke has added an impressive achievement to her basketball resume this offseason, and her Hawkeyes family is proudly showing their support.
Hannah Stuelke helps secure gold for Team USA at AmeriCup
Hannah Stuelke served as a valuable member of the Team USA squad that brought home the gold at the FIBA Women's AmeriCup.
The Iowa star's defensive depth was on display in the championship matchup against Brazil. Over 23 minutes on the court, Stuelke recorded seven rebounds, two steals and one block. She added seven points in the 92-84 win for the United States.
Over the seven-game tournament, Stuelke averaged six points and five rebounds in just shy of 17 minutes per game.
Stuelke is coming off an impressive junior campaign at Iowa. She recorded career highs in rebounds (7.7 rpg), assists (2.2 apg) and steals (0.9 spg). The forward added 12.7 ppg and shot 49.8%.
The Hawkeyes star honed her skill set further with Team USA this summer and now returns to Iowa a gold medalist. She will aim to continue being a valuable contributor to Iowa in her upcoming senior season.
Also read: Flau'jae Johnson, Olivia Miles and more hype up Iowa State's Audi Crooks' snaps from USA's FIBA AmeriCup win
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here