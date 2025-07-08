Flau'jae Johnson, Olivia Miles and more hype up Iowa State's Audi Crooks' snaps from USA's FIBA AmeriCup win 

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson and Iowa State center Audi Crooks won their first gold medal for Team USA at the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup. On Sunday, the United States defeated Brazil in Chile to win the trophy.
Also Read: Video: Flau'jae Johnson and Audi Crooks perform rousing duet ahead of the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup
Crooks made her debut on the international stage with Team USA in the tournament. She recorded four points and one rebound in the championship game.
After the win, Crooks posted some snaps of herself and her teammates on Instagram. The post also included a picture of her biting the gold medal and the team celebrating with the trophy.
"Red, White, Blue, and GOLD," she wrote.
Several of Crooks' AmeriCup teammates, including Flau'jae Johnson and Olivia Miles, congratulated her and left comments on her post:
"I love you bad," Johnson wrote, adding a series of love emojis.
"my girrrrlllll," Miles commented.
"audiii," Mikayla Blakes added.
"Woohoo audiiiiiiiiii," Gianna Kneepkens said.
"audi crooks ladies and gentlemen!!!!" Grace VanSlooten chimed in.
Blakes, a Vanderbilt guard, was the star of the final as she led Team USA in scoring with 27 points and six rebounds. She shot 11-for-24 from the field, including 2-for-10 from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Miles and VanSlooten finished with eight points each.
Audi Crooks fulfills lifelong dream by winning gold with Team USA
Audi Crooks proved to be a valuable presence in her first action on the international stage. Representing her country and winning hardware had been a dream since childhood.
"Putting on the USA jersey is something that I've thought about and honestly dreamed of since I was a little kid," Crooks said after making the roster via USAB. "So, to be here and to be doing this and playing with the best of the best means the world to me, and I hope to represent our country with pride."
She explained that after the Cyclones’ season ended and before she flew out to Colorado Springs for the tryout, she put in extra work to make sure she was ready and in shape to compete against some of the best players in the country.
As an AmeriCup roster member and a gold medalist, Crooks will step into her junior season with the confidence of international experience under her belt.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here