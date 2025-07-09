Cameron Boozer, the son of the two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, signed with the Duke Blue Devils after concluding his impressive high school career at the Columbus Explorers. The 6-foot-9 power forward led the school to their fourth consecutive state title.

Ad

His girlfriend, Yva Lauren Cao, shared a collage of images of the couple on her Instagram story on Tuesday, with a three-word caption.

"Missing my bestie," the story was captioned.

Cameron Boozer's girlfriend Yva Lauren Cao, shares 3-word reaction to wholesome snaps with her 'bestie' (Image via Instagram @yvacao)

Cao announced her commitment to the Miami Hurricanes through an Instagram post on March 29. Furthermore, the couple has been seen exchanging comments on each other's Instagram posts. She also posted a carousel of images from her prom on April 17, wearing a stylish green gown, with Cameron posting four comments.

Ad

Trending

"Me after telling everyone I wasn’t going," Cao captioned the post.

Ad

Cameron Boozer shares four comments under his GF's post (Image via Instagram @yvacao)

"Pre game for Columbus prom🕺," Boozer wrote in his first comment, followed by "Oooo she pretty."

Ad

The other two comments read, "Green for golf🏌️⛳️," "Shooters shoot😎."

Cao was also a part of the Boozer family vacation. Cayden and Cameron Boozer's mother, CeCe, shared some pictures from their vacation in the Bahamas.

"Bahama mama!" she captioned her story.

CeCe Boozer shares some pictures from her beach vacation with her Boozer twins (Image: Instagram @3amigosmom)

In her second story, girlfriends of the Boozer twins also joined.

Ad

CeCe Boozer shares some pictures from her beach vacation with her Boozer twins and their GFs (Image: Instagram @3amigosmom)

The Boozer twins will head to their father's alma mater, Duke. In their final season, they led the Explorers to a 30-3 record and led the team to the Chipotle Nationals.

Ad

Basketball insider gives his take on Cameron Boozer's first season at Duke

The 6-foot-9 power forward ranks No. 3 in the Class of 2025 (according to On3's Industry Rankings). Basketball insider Jamie Shaw shared his analysis of Cameron, comparing him to the Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson.

“One guy we didn’t even get to touch on was (Cameron) Boozer,” Shaw said on Friday, via "3 True Values." “You know, he’s another one kind of along the lines of (Darryn) Peterson, where he’s going to come in this year, and he’s going to put astronomical numbers from day one."

Ad

Furthermore, he also predicted that Cameron would average 18 (points), 7.5 (rebounds) and 2.5 assists in his freshman season.

The Boozer twins will be joined by Nik Khamenia, Dame Sarr and Sebastian Wilkins next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here