Cameron Brink drops 1-word reaction in awe of Paige Bueckers after feature in GQ Hype magazine

UConn star Paige Bueckers' sense of style is on full display in a new photoshoot with GQ Hype magazine. The campaign, which Bueckers shared on Instagram on Tuesday, attracted a lot of attention.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Fans flooded the comments with their reactions to Bueckers' magazine piece. Other basketball stars weren't exempt from the hype. Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink dropped a one-word reaction under Bueckers' Instagram post.

"Loveeeeeeee," Brink commented.

Cameron Brink shows support for Paige Bueckers in the comments of her recent IG post.

Brink and Bueckers' paths crossed for four seasons of college ball. Brink played at Stanford from 2020-24 and won a championship with the Cardinals in 2021. Bueckers has been playing guard at UConn since 2020.

Ad

The two young basketball stars faced off in the most recent matchup between the two teams.

UConn and Stanford last played one another in the 2022 Final Four. Brink's team was a No. 1 seed and battled Bueckers' two-seeded Huskies. Stanford was outscored in three of four quarters and fell 63-58 to UConn, which advanced to the title game, which the Huskies dropped to South Carolina.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four-Semifinal-Connecticut vs Stanford - Source: Imagn

Then-sophomore guard Bueckers led her team over Stanford with 14 points. Brink put up 15 points for the Cardinals, second in scoring only to Haley Jones. Brink went on to be the second pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. Bueckers is expected to be the top pick this year.

Ad

NCAA Womens Basketball: St. John's at Connecticut - Source: Imagn

Paige Bueckers Searching for Senior Season Title

This year, Paige Bueckers and her UConn squad might have a chance to avenge the 2022 title-game loss. The star guard has made it clear that a championship title is her goal for her senior season.

Ad

"It's definitely national championship or bust," Bueckers said at Big East Media Day in October. "That's always been the case here at UConn."

NCAA Womens Basketball: Connecticut at South Carolina - Source: Imagn

After a Final Four appearance in 2024, UConn opened the 2024-25 season at No. 2 in the AP Poll. The Huskies held on to that spot until Week 7 and have remained in the top 10 all season. Right now, Bueckers' team is on a five-game win streak with two home games remaining in the regular season.

Ad

UConn holds the top spot in the Big East and is expected to be a two seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Huskies will look for Bueckers' guidance as they aim to bring home a title.

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel - Source: Imagn

The senior star has seen dips in her average points and rebounds per game this season but has increased her assists from 3.8 to 4.8 per game. Bueckers has also improved slightly in her shooting from the field and has brought her free-throw percentage up from 83.4% last season to 88.9% this season.

Bueckers has made three Final Four appearances, including one against Brink's Stanford squad and a championship game appearance in her time at UConn, but in her senior season, the guard is looking to secure the national championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here