  • Cameron and Cayden’s dad Carlos Boozer reacts to Hannah Hidalgo’s 34-point display vs Louisville Cardinals

Cameron and Cayden’s dad Carlos Boozer reacts to Hannah Hidalgo’s 34-point display vs Louisville Cardinals

By Oladehinde Stephen
Modified Feb 03, 2025 19:23 GMT
Hannah Hidalgo's electrifying 34-point performance in the Notre Dame Fighting Irish's win over the Louisville Cardinals on Sunday drew the admiration of former NBA star Carlos Boozer, the father of top prospects Cameron and Cayden Boozer.

Ballislife Womens Basketball shared a post on Hidalgo's performance on Instagram with the caption:

"Hannah Hidalgo always makes it look easy. @hannah.hidalgo3 @ndwbb."
Accompanying the post was a highlight reel showcasing the star guard's play as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish romped 89-71.

Carlos Boozer expressed his admiration for her outing in the comments section, firing off a trio of blazing 🔥 emojis to signify that she was absolutely on fire.

The post also gained a lot of comments from fans, with one saying she would pick Hidalgo over USC Trojans headliner JuJu Watkins.

"Hannah over Juju any day of the week and twice on Sunday! 🙌🔥👏."
Hannah Hidalgo helps Notre Dame breeze past Louisville

Hannah Hidalgo scored a season-high 34 points to lead Notre Dame to a convincing 89-71 victory over Louisville on Sunday. She filled the stat sheet by adding six rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes.

She averages 26.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game and shoots 50.1%.

Notre Dame (19-2, 10-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), which extended its winning streak to 14 games, sits atop the ACC. The Fighting Irish host the Stanford Cardinal (11-10, 3-7) on Friday.

