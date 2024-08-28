“Can I hold a dollar”: LSU star Flau’jae Johnson teases $1.6M NIL-valued Paige Bueckers over latest IG post

New friends Flau’jae Johnson and Paige Bueckers are taking over the internet with their interactions. Bueckers just made an appearance on Johnson's 'Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae' podcast, which was released last Friday.

On Tuesday, they leveled up by sharing inside jokes online. The $1.6M NIL-valued (per On3) Bueckers shared a series of pictures summarizing her offseason as she wrote in the caption:

"Summer time vibes ✨"

Flau’jae Johnson reacted in the comments, writing:

"Can I hold a dollar ?"

Flau’jae Johnson's comment (Credits: Instagram/@paigebueckers)

This comment was a callback to a similar one Johnson made about the UConn guard's wealth during her podcast: (Start at 11:03)

"First of all, like how did you get here? You were just in Minnesota at the game. Did you take a private jet? Are you using that NIL money? She using that NIL money irresponsibly guys. How did you get here so quick?"

Paige Bueckers was quick to downplay it as she said:

"No, I be building it up. I save, I'm a saver. I don't like small jets and planes anyway, like I would rather fly on a big plane."

With their new friendship, it is yet to be seen how the two stars will handle it when their teams, LSU and UConn, go against each other during March Madness.

Flau’jae Johnson praises Paige Bueckers for her resilience and consistency

Paige Bueckers' college journey has not been an easy one as the guard hit with back-to-back injuries during her sophomore and junior years. She missed an entire season but came back stronger than ever to lead the UConn Huskies to the Final Four last season.

During her appearance on the 'Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae' podcast, Bueckers spoke about her struggles. After listening, a moved Flau’jae Johnson said: (Start at 26:13)

"I'm a fan. I've been a fan since high school. I just want to say your perseverance bro, like that's admirable. You know, I've never had a major injury, God willing. But just to see you come back and go 110 like that's admirable and athletes know the mental barrier that caused them you come back and it's no drop-off."

"So I just want to say I respect you as a friend. I'm proud of you and I am all ready to see you kill this season."

Johnson also revealed that the UConn guard was her role model, hoping to achieve a similar level of consistency as her.

What do you think of Paige Bueckers and Flau'jae Johnson's friendship? Let us know in the comments section below.

