"I want to get to that level": LSU star Flau'jae Johnson aims to replicate UConn's Paige Bueckers' "highlight" success

Flau'jae Johnson is one of the LSU Tigers' integral players and will see additional responsibilities in the upcoming season. She displayed her improving skillset last season and averaged close to 15 points per game. However, Johnson is yet to be a program star, like Paige Bueckers.

When Johnson and Bueckers discussed highlight reels in a recent podcast, the LSU guard quickly expressed her desire to improve.

Bueckers spared no time in pointing to NBA great Dwyane Wade's pound-dribble one-hand pickup that Johnson executed against UCLA last season. However, Flau'jae Johnson emphasized the importance of consistency in producing highlight-worthy moments, albeit while handing Bueckers the crown.

"No, Paige, you been killing, though," Johnson said on the 'Best of Both Worlds' podcast. "For me, your consistency, you can have the highlight of the same stuff. I feel like that's pro-level. I want to get to that level. I got highlights 'cause I'm a flashier player, but I have want to have more highlights to where its consistent like yours."

(starts at 5:50)

Paige Bueckers churned out her best collegiate season last year. As the UConn Huskies almost managed to enter the Final Four, Bueckers averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.4 blocks behind a 53.0% clip from the field and 41.6% from the 3-point line.

Flau'jae Johnson also had her best year yet

Johnson averaged 14.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in her sophomore season with the Tigers. She also improved her efficiency by knocking down 50.4% of her shots and close to 40% of her 3s.

Moreover, Flau’jae Johnson played some of her best basketball when LSU needed it the most, during the NCAA Tournament. She ended the season by scoring in double digits in 14 of the last 15 games and neared a 20-point per game production in the SEC Tournament.

Additionally, she opened the NCAA Tournament with a decent 14-point outing on 50% shooting from the arc. There onwards, Johnson touched the 20-point mark three consecutive times, averaging 22.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.

With that, there is a possibility that Flau'jae Johnson can top her best season yet in 2024-25. With Angel Reese transitioning to the WNBA and Hailey Van Lith transferring to TCU, she will have opportunities to do so and become the face of the Tigers.

