"I mean the proof is already there": UConn's Paige Bueckers bury the debate of better coach between herself and LSU's Flau'jae Johnson

Weeks after her appearance on the "A Touch More" podcast, Paige Bueckers made it to the "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae Johnson." Thanks to their pre-established bond and friendship, the LSU and UConn guards immediately hit it off and were discussing who was better at certain things among the two.

Johnson gave Bueckers the tag of being a better dancer while the Husky did the same when it came to music taste. However, their competitive spirit surfaced as soon as the game enquired about better coaching acumen.

"I mean the proof is already there, it's me," Bueckers said as Johnson advocated for herself. "I have the proof, I have the evidence. I don't even know what you're talking about. We won. At the end of the day, we had a higher score than you guys did. That's usually how it goes," she added.

(begins at 2:54)

Paige Bueckers and Johnson recently indulged in the battle of Xs and Os through Overtime Select's Next Up 5s. They spearheaded the coaching for a talented group of high school women's basketball players and exchanged light banter and a lot of motivational speeches and tactics for the young ones.

Even though Paige Bueckers' crew dominated the first round/quarter, Johnson's crew came back in the game. However, team Johnson could not take it all home behind the final score of 105-102.

Flau'jae Johnson and Paige Bueckers have never faced off on the college level

After their coaching battle, Flau'jae Johnson and Bueckers laced up for a game of pickup basketball alongside the participants of the Overtime tourney. Paige Bueckers managed to impress Johnson with a shifty behind-the-back switch transition layup.

While fans loved the sight of their favorite stars coming together, it could be the last time Bueckers and Johnson shared the court. They have never faced each other on the collegiate level. The last time LSU and UConn Huskies played each other was during the 2016 season, where UConn mounted a 76-53 win.

The chances of the Tigers and Huskies matching seem dismal in Paige Bueckers' last year of eligibility. UConn has recently announced its tiring non-conference schedule where they are facing at least eight teams with 2023-24 NCAA bids.

With that, unless LSU and Huskies face off in the NCAA tournament, fans might never see Flau'jae Johnson and Bueckers showing their skills simultaneously on the court.

