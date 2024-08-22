UConn women's basketball schedule: 3 biggest games for Paige Bueckers and Co in 2024-25 season

UConn’s Paige Bueckers postponed her WNBA entry for a shot at the NCAA championship. Regardless, the 2024-25 season will be nothing short of a tough battle for the Huskies. What adds more pressure is that it will be the last year coach Geno Auriemma will have with the potential top 2025 draft pick.

The program has recently announced the dates of its non-conference games. With that, let’s look at the three biggest matchups the Huskies will face in the 2024-25 season.

Paige Bueckers and UConn Huskies' 3 biggest games in the 2024-25 season

#3. UConn Huskies vs. USC Trojans - Dec. 21

Even though the two teams don't share a rivalry, the glam to their matchup comes from their stars, Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins. Both of them are among the biggest faces of women’s college basketball and could be sharing the collegiate court for the last time.

Additionally, a sentiment of revenge could be experienced by the Trojans fans. USC ended its 2023-24 season due to a seven-point loss to the Huskies right when the Trojans were just one win away from the Final Four. Moreover, it could help Watkins have a final chance to test her skills against Bueckers.

#2. UConn Huskies vs. South Carolina Gamecocks - Feb. 16, 2025

When looking for a title, a game against the reigning champions is automatically one of the biggest on the radar. However, from the program’s point of view, it is an essential hurdle it needs to leap to mount a successful 2024-25 journey.

UConn’s worst loss from the previous season came against the Gamecocks. Paige Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards posted 20 points, three assists and one block each. However, it was no match for the four South Carolina starters who scored in double digits. The 18-point defeat was the last of UConn’s five losses and saw it trailing from the initial minutes of the game.

#1. UConn Huskies vs. Notre Dame - Dec. 12

The Huskies will square off against eight of last year’s NCAA participants in the non-conference games alone. However, none will come close to the game slated to be played in South Bend, Indiana, against their biggest rivals.

The two programs have matched up 53 times in the past, with Paige Bueckers’ program leading 38-15, the most wins any school has against Notre Dame. Nevertheless, the Fighting Irish women are determined to narrow the gap. They defeated UConn earlier this year with a 15-point margin on Jan. 28, breaking Auriemma’s 13-game winning streak.

