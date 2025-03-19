"Can make a run to Sweet 16" - Analyst Seth Greenberg makes a bold prediction for North Carolina days after Selection Sunday snub talks

The North Carolina Tar Heels beat the San Diego State Aztecs 95-68 in the First Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Tuesday. The Tar Heels controversially made the 68-team field on Selection Sunday over teams like the Indiana Hoosiers and West Virginia Mountaineers whom some fans and analysts thought had better resumes.

During Wednesday's segment of "Get Up," ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg predicted that the Tar Heels could make it into the Sweet 16 despite their controversial entry into the Big Dance.

"Yeah they can make a run," Greenberg said. "They can make a run to the Sweet 16. I just got a message from Tom Izzo (Michigan State coach) and he said, 'You're exactly right. It's all about matchups and matchups for this North Carolina team are good because Ole Miss is a very good team, very aggressive on defense and can take care of the ball. But, they're an undersized team. Undersized in the backcourt, two six and two guards, three wings and undersized in the front court.

"So, if you talk about RJ Davis, not a problem. If you talk about the front court of Withers and then Lubin, the matchup is good. Not a problem. Compete offensively, do what they did the other night, defend and they'll have a legitimate opportunity to get by Ole Miss and then play an Iowa State team that's probably playing without one of its best players who's out for the NCAA Tournament. So, the bracket has opened up for them."

North Carolina silences the critics in First Four win

The No. 11-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels dominated the No. 16-seeded San Diego State Aztecs on Tuesday to silence the critics of their controversial inclusion in the NCAA Tournament. During his postgame news conference, Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble spoke about the team's performance and whether they were sending a message to their critics with the comprehensive win.

"We know we deserved to be here," Trimble said. "We're not looking to send a message to anybody else. We're just looking to compete as a team and be the team that we know we're capable of being. I'm sure there's still doubt from the outside. I'm sure there's still hate."

North Carolina will face the No. 6-seeded Ole Miss Rebels in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Friday. The winner of the clash will play the winner of the game between the No. 3-seeded Iowa State Cyclones and No. 14-seeded Lipscomb Bisons for a spot in the Sweet 16.

